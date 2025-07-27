India vs England 4th Test Live Updates Day 5: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill to resume battle as IND aim for draw

India vs England 4th Test Live Updates Day 5 IND vs ENG: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will resume their fight on Day 5 in the Manchester Test against England to keep India alive in the series. The two batters' unbeaten 174-run stand has kept England at bay and revived hopes of a draw in the contest. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over, many predicted the match on Day 4 itself, but Gill and Rahul showed grit and resilience to push the match to the final day. The two batters are close to their centuries, but the primary task is to help India avoid defeat....Read More

India closed Day 4 at 174 for 2, still 137 runs behind but having stalled England’s momentum with a defiant stand. With rain expected on Sunday, the hosts now face a race against time to push for a victory that had seemed well within reach earlier in the day.

Earlier, Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over of India's second innings to leave them reeling on 0-2 before lunch as the pressure mounted on Gill and Rahul to rebuild the innings. The duo displayed tremendous grit and determination to stage a fightback, keeping India afloat in the contest—though realistically, only a draw appears within reach.

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes, who took five wickets in India's first innings, elected not to bowl after retiring hurt with cramp when batting on Friday.

India still trail by 137 runs, but a spirited batting effort has kept alive their hopes of salvaging a draw in Manchester — a result that would be seen as a moral victory given the match situation. England, leading the five-match series 2-1, had earlier piled up their fifth-highest total in Test history to tighten their grip on the game.

However, Shubman Gill's composed innings offered India some relief. After a brilliant start to the series as captain with three centuries in his first four innings, the right-hander had slumped with just 34 runs across his last three outings. His return to form couldn’t have come at a more crucial moment.

Earlier, England began Day 3 firmly in control at 544-7, building on Joe Root’s landmark innings that saw him climb to second on the all-time Test run-scorers list with a majestic 150. Ben Stokes, unbeaten on 77 overnight, treated a packed Saturday crowd to an array of aggressive stroke-play. He brought up his century with a well-timed glance to fine leg off Jasprit Bumrah, reaching the milestone in 164 balls. It marked his first Test hundred since his heroic 155 against Australia at Lord’s in June 2023, ending a two-year wait for triple figures in red-ball cricket.