India run into the big South African challenge

New Delhi: India’s T20 World Cup campaign is going as planned, with two wins from two matches, a healthy net run rate, a dominant spin attack and a batting unit that finally appears to be finding its rhythm.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks off after being dismissed during the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 game between India and The Netherlands. (AFP)

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As India prepare to face South Africa at Old Trafford on Tuesday, there is a sense that the tournament is only now beginning with their first heavyweight encounter. Yet, considering the current situation in Group 1, they already find themselves in a sort of quarter-final-like scenario.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. In Group 1, Australia is currently first with six points, and India is second with four points. South Africa is in a tricky spot, having secured only one win in two matches for a total of two points. If South Africa loses to India, their semi-final hopes will hang by a thread, depending on the results of remaining fixtures and net run rate.

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{{^usCountry}} The victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands have put India in a strong position, but South Africa presents a different challenge altogether. Finalists in all three ICC events since 2023, the Proteas have admittedly “not played their best cricket” and will be hoping to disrupt India’s chances for qualification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands have put India in a strong position, but South Africa presents a different challenge altogether. Finalists in all three ICC events since 2023, the Proteas have admittedly “not played their best cricket” and will be hoping to disrupt India’s chances for qualification. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} South Africa also poses a familiar challenge. Only months ago, South Africa exposed several of India’s shortcomings during a bilateral series defeating them 4-1. The defeats prompted introspection within the Indian camp, particularly among the bowlers, who spent the intervening months analysing where things had gone wrong and how they could improve before arriving in England. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Africa also poses a familiar challenge. Only months ago, South Africa exposed several of India’s shortcomings during a bilateral series defeating them 4-1. The defeats prompted introspection within the Indian camp, particularly among the bowlers, who spent the intervening months analysing where things had gone wrong and how they could improve before arriving in England. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We reflected a lot and found the grey areas,” bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi told reporters on Saturday. “Everybody knows what went wrong. We addressed those areas in the camps, practice sessions and warm-up games.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We reflected a lot and found the grey areas,” bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi told reporters on Saturday. “Everybody knows what went wrong. We addressed those areas in the camps, practice sessions and warm-up games.” {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting with South Africa is essentially more than a group-stage fixture, it is an opportunity to determine whether those lessons have translated into any real progress.

However, India enter the contest with one complication. Spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the tournament through an ankle injury, leaving India with some rethinking to do with their sixth bowling option.

Whether India choose replacement Prema Rawat, opt for a different combination or trust Shafali Verma with the ball more, South Africa’s powerful batting line-up will provide an immediate examination.

Against the Netherlands, the openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma produced the kind of aggressive start that T20 viewers crave. Salvi believes the innings could have a lasting impact.

“In T20 cricket, starts are very important,” he said. “The kind of runs they generated at a high run rate will add a lot of positives to the batting unit.”

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India are meeting South Africa for the first time in a T20 World Cup but they will take confidence from their win over them in the ODI World Cup final last year.

“We can’t really dwell too much on that,” South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon said about the defeat in the final on match eve. “We can look at the things that work for us when we play them, and we just know they’re going to come, they’re going to come at 200%.”

The fixture also carries personal significance for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is set to become the first Indian – male or female – to feature in 200 T20Is.

“Harman is a top-level athlete. She is a role model for almost all the cricketers globally. The way she has conducted herself over the years, she has been a role model throughout,” Salvi said.

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“She has been a performer be it any format. And today, I mean, she is playing her 200th game. That’s a big thing.”

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