India seek benefits in an inconsequential South Africa ODI series

After the heartbreak against Australia in the ODI World Cup final last month, India return to the 50-over format in a three-match series against South Africa starting on Sunday in Johannesburg. The focus has been primarily on ODIs for a major chunk of the year, but the shortest format is set to hog all the limelight again with a T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and United States in six months.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav are the only members of the World Cup squad who have been picked for this series.

That this one-day series is low on priority is evident from the weakened teams that India and South Africa are fielding. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav are the only members of the World Cup squad who have been picked for this series. Iyer is available just for the first ODI and will join up with the Test squad to prepare for the series beginning on December 26. Head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff will link up with the Test team ahead of the inter-squad preparatory game from December 20 to 22.

South Africa are also missing quite a few of their regulars in the bowling attack with an eye on the Test series.

“It does feel a bit strange. That's how the game is going,” Rahul, skipper for the one-day leg of the tour, said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday. “The schedule is such that not every player can be available for every format. The coach also has a bigger responsibility. The Test series is obviously the focus.”

With no marquee 50-over event planned before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, different players will have different objectives from this seemingly inconsequential series. In Mukesh Kumar’s case, Mohammed Shami’s unavailability for the two Tests due to injury, announced by BCCI on Saturday, means he will be jostling with Prasidh Krishna for the role of the third seamer in the Tests.

The 30-year-old Bengal pacer — his only appearance for India in whites came against West Indies in July — may view these one-dayers as an opportunity to firm up his plans against the South African batters before the Tests. Prasidh played for India A in their drawn first four-day game against South Africa A that ended on Thursday, claiming 5/43 in the first innings.

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are likely to partner Mukesh in the pace attack for this series. Deepak Chahar, who has played 13 ODIs, had to fly back home on Saturday due to a medical emergency in his family.

“Motivation isn't difficult. There are a lot of new faces (in the squad). So they will be motivated and will want to get their opportunities and perform well. Just like any other series, we are looking forward to this. It's a great challenge to play South Africa in South Africa,” Rahul said.

For Rahul too, this is a chance to get into the groove ahead of the Tests. Having been named as one of two wicketkeepers in the Test squad alongside Ishan Kishan, Rahul will take the gloves in these three matches as he bids to build on his solid run behind the stumps at the World Cup.

“Right now, my focus is on the one-day series. I will be wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. After that, I will be happy to take up that role even in the Tests. I have always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform,” he said.

Rinku Singh will be hoping to show further evidence of his finishing skills. Following a thoroughly impressive 39-ball 68 not out in the second of three T20Is, the left-handed batter’s maiden tour of South Africa has already hit a high note. If he can sustain his form in the ODIs, it will be a stamp on his ability at the highest level.

There’s also the possibility of a debut for Rajat Patidar or Sai Sudharsan. Patidar, 30, may get the first crack in this series for he has been in the fringes of the Indian set-up for the past 12 months. As a technically proficient top-order batter, Patidar has played 52 first-class and 57 List A games for Madhya Pradesh.

“All the guys who have been called up to the squad are fully deserving. They have all performed really well. I trust each of them,” Rahul said.

