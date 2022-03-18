India seek to shed batting blues against heavyweights Australia

The last time they met in an ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur had blitzed to an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls as India stunned six-time winners Australia to enter the final. Ahead of Saturday’s game against Australia, who are in imperious form, in Auckland India will need all the positive vibes they can get.

With two wins so far, India are third in the eight-team points table with four points. India’s batting strength came to the fore when Smriti Mandhana and Kaur were involved in a match-winning 184-run partnership on way to an easy win against West Indies. Mandhana scored 123 and Kaur made 109. Australia may have won all four games to lead the standings but they are aware of how dangerous this deadly can be.

“We are constantly aware of the power in the Indian batting line-up. Smriti and Harman are two of the most dangerous batters. Both played Big Bash over the summer in Australia and were very, very good there,” said Australia’s experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry after beating West Indies by seven wickets in their last game in Wellington.

“It’s a very strong batting line-up and I have only mentioned two names (Mandhana and Harmanpreet) there. It is going to be a great challenge for us. I think it has come really at the right time. And I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be a great clash.”

Mandhana made 35 and Kaur 14 against England on Wednesday, India’s last game which they lost by four wickets.

India take on Bangladesh on March 22 and South Africa in their last league match on March 27.

In four games, India’s bowling has been excellent. Pacers Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar have proved to be able partners to Jhulan Goswami. Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana have also picked up wickets regularly. It is the batters who have been inconsistent. The main concern has been captain Mithali Raj’s poor form. She has batted at No. 3 and 4 but not been able to get going.

If that is bothering Goswami, she is masking it well. “ I don’t think it is a concern. You know who is batting at No 3, it’s Mithali Raj. She is just one big knock away (from a good run). In the previous series (against New Zealand) also she was batting fantastically,” Goswami said, after the game against England.

“I think Deepti (Sharma) also did a pretty decent job. And (at) No. 5 Harman is playing, so I don’t think so we have an issue. It’s just one bad day that we didn’t click as a batting unit.”

It will be interesting to see if opener Shafali Verma returns to the team on Saturday. The 18-year-old missed out on the last two games being replaced by Yastika Bhatia.

If India lose to Australia, they will need to beat South Africa and Bangladesh to stay in contention for the semi-finals. The Net Run Rate too could play a crucial part in deciding the last four.

