IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India should focus on spinners' fitness
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
cricket

India should focus on spinners' fitness

  • The other side of the story is a question: If the pitch was turning from Day 1, why didn’t the Indian spinners—three of them—have England all out under 300 or 350?
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjay Manjrekar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Interesting pitch in Chennai; the best way to describe it is—a flat turner.

It turned from Day 1, but good players of spin like Joe Root could also bat forever on it because it was a slow turner.

As time went on, it became dusty. The “rough” was friendly and not the notorious kind that decides the fate of a match.

In fact, at the fag end of the Test match, the whole pitch looked like one giant rough. Interestingly it was still not an unplayable pitch as Virat Kohli demonstrated to us.

Sure, it was an important toss to win, but England did not win the Test because they won the toss. They won because they batted superbly after they won the toss.

Once they put 578 runs on the board, India was only ever going to play catch up for the rest of the match.

It is also very unusual for a foreign team to win the toss in India on a turning pitch and get 578 runs; obviously, much of the credit must go to Joe Root but that’s only one side of the story.

The other side of the story is a question: If the pitch was turning from Day 1, why didn’t the Indian spinners—three of them—have England all out under 300 or 350?

Well, because it was a slow turner and unfortunately India’s two leading spinners—R Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem are naturally unsuited to exploit the pitch.

Let me explain. When the turn is slow, you need spinners who bowl quickly in the air and get the ball to turn quickly off the pitch, or, ideally, someone who can be slow in the air but get the ball to fizz off the pitch. But the latter is a skill only the rare greats possess.

For the betterment of Indian cricket, we must accept one hard fact—one important reason why India lost the first Test was because of the fitness of their spinners.

When I say fitness, I mean, specifically, physical strength.

Fitness as a concept has now taken firm roots in Indian cricket; it’s one reason why India looks world-class on the field. They have seamers who bowl quickly and match the best in the world with their skills and also their physical fitness.

Indian batsman hit the ball a long way—that’s the power aspect of fitness for you—plus they run superbly between the wickets. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli set that benchmark in Indian cricket a few years ago.

You also see pretty good fielding standards which is again directly related to improved fitness standards.

The Chennai defeat must get India to focus on the fitness of their spinners.

Ashwin, Nadeem and even Kuldeep Yadav are skilled spinners who just need to get stronger. Yadav often misses out because he is found wanting on the “nip” aspect of spin bowling—nip means getting the ball to turn sharply and quickly off the pitch.

They must work on getting strength in the fingers, and the entire body so it can be used it to get that ultimate effect of being slow in the air and quick off the pitch.

If you are not fit and strong, you automatically tend to just use your arms and fingers and not the full body and this limits your potency on slow turners.

Ravindra Jadeja, who I rate very highly as a Test spinner but not so much as a limited-overs spinner, is the model to follow in this regard.

His overall fitness is his big asset and the primary reason behind his success as a left-arm spinner in Tests.

Ashwin has artistry, but Jadeja would have been the more difficult bowler to face on the slow turner in Chennai.

England spinner Jack Leach had better returns in the second innings only because he was bowling a lot quicker then.

With their current fitness levels, Ashwin, Nadeem and Yadav would struggle to achieve what Leach did even if they tried, because their bodies would not be able to withstand the extra effort.

I remember batting in a crucial Ranji game v Hyderabad. There were two top Indian off spinners bowling in tandem on a turner. Arshad Ayub was quick and mechanical while Shivlal Yadav was the one with the flight and the guile. We all wanted to be at the end facing Shivlal because Ayub at the other end was just unplayable.

If I were to coach our spinners, I would just get them to spend hours in the gym. Skills they have in plenty; all they need are strong bodies to get that ball to fizz off a length on a slow turner so that Joe Root & Co would not be able to play comfortably to a ball pitched on full length even on a slow pitch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay manjrekar india vs england
app
Close
England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th &amp; final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai,(PTI)
England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai,(PTI)
cricket

James Anderson unlikely for second Test against India in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:48 AM IST
James Anderson in all probability be replaced by another modern-day great Stuart Broad as England are likely to stick to their rotation policy irrespective of the match result for the second Test against India in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
cricket

Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to make way for all-rounder Axar Patel in India's playing XI for the second Test against England. Patel has regained his fitness and started training with the squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
cricket

Very sad; absolutely wrong: Jaffer rejects allegation of communal approach

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer said the charge that he favoured Muslim players, which was levelled by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma in a media report, had caused him immense pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of England batsman Dominic Sibley during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of England batsman Dominic Sibley during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Both India and England have dominated as touring teams over the last five years and overseas conditions do not intimidate them anymore. But England will be up against India's nearly impeccable home record too in this series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Ashwin is doing fine after he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
cricket

India should focus on spinners' fitness

By Sanjay Manjrekar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:45 AM IST
  • The other side of the story is a question: If the pitch was turning from Day 1, why didn’t the Indian spinners—three of them—have England all out under 300 or 350?
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘I just don’t understand why’: Panesar questions selection of Indian bowler

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • The off-spinner from Jharkhand struggled throughout the game for consistency. He leaked 167 runs in 44 overs in the first innings. While in the second, he conceded 66 runs in 15 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
cricket

‘I didn't feel he was ready for the fight’: Laxman on Indian batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:38 AM IST
  • Both the Mumbai batters failed to impress with the bat during India's crushing 227-run loss to England in the series opener in Chennai. Their failure to buckle up in the critical run-chase saw India falter in the match as England went up 1-0 in the 4-match series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mominul Haque.(AFP)
Mominul Haque.(AFP)
cricket

Bangladesh 'upbeat' for second Test vs West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in the second test after the ace all-rounder was ruled out with thigh injury. Also, opener Shadman Islam was ruled out with hip injury. Shadman made 59 in the first innings of the first test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Chennai Test leaves SG ball bursting at the seam

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The seam came off during the first Test leaving Virat Kohli unhappy, though makers of the match ball blame the abrasive MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Stuart Broad
Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Stuart Broad
cricket

Warne, Vaughan, Broad indulge in a Twitter debate over Root's captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne and England fast bowler Stuart Broad had a debate on Twitter about England’s tactics against India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai(BCCI/ Twitter)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai(BCCI/ Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn - Report

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Ahead of the second India vs England Test, it has been learned that a fair amount of turn would be expected at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Anderson explains how England planned the onslaught on Day 5

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Anderson castled Indian opener Shubman Gill (50) and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over and then got the better off Rishabh Pant (24), ruling out the chances of India’s win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krunal Pandya’s brilliant cameo helped Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets to stay alive in the 2018 IPL. Get IPL highlights of KXIP vs MI at the Holkar stadium here.(AP)
Krunal Pandya’s brilliant cameo helped Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets to stay alive in the 2018 IPL. Get IPL highlights of KXIP vs MI at the Holkar stadium here.(AP)
cricket

Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Baroda have picked a 22-member squad for the domestic 50-over championship, Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele informed on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP