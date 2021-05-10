Home / Cricket / India spinner Piyush Chawla's father passes away due to post-Covid complications
India spinner Piyush Chawla's father passes away due to post-Covid complications

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Piyush Chawla. (@mipaltan)

Experienced India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla on Monday died after battling COVID-19.

He was around 60 years old.

"With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications," Chawla wrote on his Instagram account.

"We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace."

Chawla's latest IPL team Mumbai Indians too offered their condolences.

"Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong," tweeted Mumbai Indians.

Chawla, 32, has played three Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20s for India. He represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has so far played 136 first-class matches, taking 445 wickets in it.

The Aligarh-born spinner was fetched by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction this year but he did not play a single game in the 2021 edition of the lucrative league, which was indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also condoled the demise.

"My dear brother Piyush Chawla's father, Pramod uncle is no more. My deepest condolences to you and your family. I pray that you go thru this difficult time with patience. Uncle was a great soul and full of life. COVID has taken one more life!," tweeted Pathan.

