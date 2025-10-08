India U-19 sweep Australia tour with emphatic win in second Youth Test.

India U-19 completed their clean sweep of Australia U-19 in the latter's backyard with a seven-wicket win in the second and final Youth Test, here on Wednesday. Indian U-19 players celebrate during their victory over Australia in a Youth Test.(Getty)

Resuming day two at 114 for seven, India U-19 ended with 171 all out for a 36-run first innings lead over Australia U-19.

The home team was once again poor with the bat, managing just 119 runs in their second essay to set India U-19 an 81-run target.

India lost their star openers, captain Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, early in the chase but still managed to gun down the target in 12.2 overs.

It was, however, their over-aggressive approach on a testing pitch that led to the downfall of Suryavanshi and Mhatre. The southpaw, who is the youngest IPL centurion at 14, tried to hit the first ball he faced over the straight boundary but was unsuccessful.

In the very next ball of the following over, Mhatre perished after playing the ball on to his stumps off Kasey Barton.

The writing was on the wall for Australia U-19, who could not find a way against the Indian attack. Pacer Henil Patel removed Simon Budge and Zed Hollick off successive balls to leave the hosts reeling at 0 for two in the second over of the second innings. It was all downhill from there for Australia U-19.

India won the red ball series 2-0 after blanking Australia in three Youth ODIs.

Brief Scores:

Australia U19: 135 all out and 116 all out in 40.1 overs (Alex Lee Young 38/ Henil Patel 3/23).

India U19: 171 all out in 51.4 overs and 84 for three in 12.2 overs (Vedant Trivedi 33 not out; Kasey Barton 2/32).