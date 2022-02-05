India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2022: When and where to watch on TV and online

India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming, ICC World Cup 2022 Final: The time is now. With five dominating wins in five matches, the Indian Under 19 team has sealed its place in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup, and Yash Dhull and his group of boys stand one win away from etching their names in history. After wins over South Africa, Ireland and Uganda, India pipped Bangladesh in the quarterfinal to take revenge of the 2020 Under 19 World Cup final. The next stop was against Australia, and India stamped their authority with an impressive 96-run thumping to bag their place in the summit clash. England await the Boys in Blue in the final. They beat Afghanistan in a thriller in the first semi-final and now look to spoil the part for Indian colts. It’s India vs England in a cricket World Cup final and may the best team win.

ALSO READ: India vs England, U19 World Cup Final: A brief history of Team India’s record in seven finals

Where is India U19 vs England U19 final taking place?

The India U19 vs England U19 final will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

At what time does the India U19 vs England U19 final begin?

The India U19 vs England U19 final begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (February 5). Toss will take place at 6:00 PM

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs England U19 final?

The India U19 vs England U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs England U19 final online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 final will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket