India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Streaming, ICC World Cup: When and Where to watch IND U19 vs IRE U19 Live

India vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC U19 World Cup: India made a winning start to their U19 World Cup campaign against South Africa, defeating the side by 45 runs in the group stage game on January 15. Yash Dhull played a captain's knock as he scored 82 to steer India to 232, while Vicky Ostwal ended with a five-wicket haul and Raj Bawa registered figures of 4/47 as India bowled South Africa out on 187. On Wednesday, Team India returns to action as it takes on Ireland in the second group stage game. Ireland had defeated Uganda in their first game of the tournament. Earlier on Tuesday, South Aftrica also registered their first win of the group, securing a comprehensive win over Uganda.

As the team prepares for its second match of the tournament, let's take a look at the live streaming details, match timings and venue for the U19 World Cup.

Where is India U19 vs Ireland U19 match taking place?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 match will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

At what time does the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match begin?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (January 19).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match?

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

