India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi aims to find his groove as India look to settle series
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led team will aim to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
- 8 Mins agoDeepesh shines with ball!
- 15 Mins agoHarvansh and Ambrish shine in opener!
- 28 Mins agoIndia U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Where will the match will be telecast?
- 43 Mins agoIndia U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: What happened in the series opener?
- 58 Mins agoIndia U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Suryavanshi needs to step up!
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoWhat are the two squads?
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoIndia U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Hello and welcome!
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: The India U19, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will aim to settle the three-match Youth ODI series on Monday when they take the field against South Africa in Benoni. The second ODI will give the visitors a chance to gain an unassailable lead after winning the opener, owing to the Duckworth-Lewis Method. The series between India and the Proteas is giving both teams a chance to fine-tune their squads before the upcoming U19 World Cup, set to begin on January 15. India might have won the opener by 25 runs under the DLS method, but there are some holes that the visitors need to plug....Read More
For starters, Suryavanshi's form for India has tapered off lately, and even in the first ODI, he didn't manage to get going, lasting just 12 balls in the middle and scoring 11 runs. The top order collapsed, and the visitors were reduced to 67/4. RS Ambrish and Harvansh Pangalia then rescued India, hitting half-centuries to help the side post more than 300 runs on the board.
The second ODI between India and South Africa U19 will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India, while the live stream will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa.
Squads:
India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (captain), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Singh, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.
South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk.
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Deepesh shines with ball!
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Deepesh Devendran set the tone with a fiery opening spell in the first Youth ODI, ripping through South Africa’s top order. The right-arm quick claimed two early wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 2/33 as the hosts were left reeling at 62 for 3.
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Harvansh and Ambrish shine in opener!
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish struck fluent half-centuries to steady the innings after an early wobble, guiding the team to a 25-run DLS victory over South Africa in the opening Youth ODI on Saturday. The duo first rebuilt patiently before shifting gears, stitching together a decisive 137-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pangalia led the charge with seven fours and two sixes, while Ambrish matched him with seven boundaries of his own.
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Where will the match will be telecast?
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: The second Youth ODI between the two teams won't be telecast on any TV channel in India while the live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa.
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: What happened in the series opener?
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: The first ODI witnessed the visitors registering a 25-run win owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method. India were reeling after being reduced to 67/4; however, Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish scored 93 and 65 respectively to help India post 301 in 50 overs.
The rain played spoilsport, and South Africa managed to bat for only 27.4 overs, and their score of 148/4 wasn't enough as the hosts lost by 25 runs on the basis of DLS.
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Suryavanshi needs to step up!
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Vaibhav Suryavanshi really needs to step up with the bat after failing to get going in the series opener. In the first ODI, the 14-year-old lasted just 12 balls in the middle, scoring 11 with the help of two boundaries.
Earlier, he had also failed in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Hence, the need of the hour is for the youngster to find his mojo back ahead of the upcoming U19 World Cup.
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: What are the two squads?
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Here are the full squads of both the teams for the three-match series
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Hello and welcome!
India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Youth ODI between India and South Africa. Action to begin at 1 PM IST while the toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more.