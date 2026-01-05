India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi aims to find his groove as India look to settle series

Live

India U19 and South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: The India U19, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will aim to settle the three-match Youth ODI series on Monday when they take the field against South Africa in Benoni. The second ODI will give the visitors a chance to gain an unassailable lead after winning the opener, owing to the Duckworth-Lewis Method. The series between India and the Proteas is giving both teams a chance to fine-tune their squads before the upcoming U19 World Cup, set to begin on January 15. India might have won the opener by 25 runs under the DLS method, but there are some holes that the visitors need to plug. For starters, Suryavanshi's form for India has tapered off lately, and even in the first ODI, he didn't manage to get going, lasting just 12 balls in the middle and scoring 11 runs. The top order collapsed, and the visitors were reduced to 67/4. RS Ambrish and Harvansh Pangalia then rescued India, hitting half-centuries to help the side post more than 300 runs on the board. The second ODI between India and South Africa U19 will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India, while the live stream will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa. Earlier, Star Sports had issued an official clarification regarding why they are unable to broadcast the series, saying, “Owing to technical issues at the event organiser's end, the IND U19 vs SA U19 Youth ODI series is unavailable for live broadcast.” Squads: India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (captain), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Singh, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar. South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk. ...Read More

