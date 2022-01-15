India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming, ICC World Cup: When and Where to watch IND U19 vs SA U19 Live

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC U19 World Cup: India will begin their U19 World Cup campaign against South Africa on Saturday in Providence Stadium, Guyana. The Indians head into the tournament with a victory in the under-19 Asia Cup, where the side defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in a one-sided final. India were the runners-up in the previous edition of the U19 World Cup, where the side faced a defeat to neighbors Bangladesh. However, in this edition, the side led by Yash Dhull and coached by Hrishikesh Kanitkar is one of the favourites to lift the title. As the team prepares for its opener in the tournament, let's take a look at the live streaming details, match timings and venue for the U19 World Cup.

Where is India U19 vs South Africa U19 match taking place?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

At what time does the India U19 vs South Africa U19 match begin?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (January 15).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs South Africa U19 match?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs South Africa U19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

