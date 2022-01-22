India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Streaming, ICC World Cup: When and Where to watch IND U19 vs UGA U19 Live

India vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC U19 World Cup: After securing comprehensive wins in their first two matches of the tournament, India will be aiming to end the group stage with a perfect 3/3 record when they take on Uganda on Saturday. The Indian side was hit by Covid-19 cases ahead of the game against Ireland and was forced to play without captain Yash Dhull among five other first-team players. Nishant Sindhu had led the Indian team in the absence of Dhull as the side had defeated Ireland by 174 runs. Batting first, India scored 307/5 in 50 overs, and bowled the Irish side out on 133 in 39 overs. As the team prepares for its final group stage game of the tournament, let's take a look at the live streaming details, match timings and venue for the U19 World Cup.

Where is India U19 vs Uganda U19 match taking place?

The India U19 vs Uganda U19 match will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

At what time does the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match begin?

The India U19 vs Uganda U19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (January 22).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match?

The India U19 vs Uganda U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

