    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Highlights: Australia Under-19 trail by 350 runs with 7 wickets remaining

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 9, 2024 8:36 AM IST
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Australia Under-19 trail by 350 runs with 7 wickets remaining
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Youth Test of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Youth Test of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score:

    First Innings

    null Score - 492/10 in 133.3 overs


    null batting performance
    Harvansh Pangalia 117(143)
    Nitya Pandya 94(135)
    Harry Hoekstra 18-41-2
    Christian Howe 18-43-2

    Second Innings

    null Score - 142/3 in 44.0 overs


    null batting performance
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 9, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Australia Under-19 trail by 350 runs with 7 wickets remaining

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: There will be no commentary available for this match.

    Oct 9, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test (Day3) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
    2nd Youth Test (Day3) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024 between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

