Captain Yash Dhull among six India Under-19 cricketers to test positive for Covid-19, all in isolation: Report
As many as six players from India's Under-19 cricket team had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the World Cup match against Ireland on Wednesday, leading website Cricbuzz has reported. All have been placed in isolation.
Among those to have tested positive are captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed, as a result of which India had to field a depleted team for their fixture in Trinidad. The Under-19 team barely manage to put up a team of 11. Three players tested positive in RT-PCR while three more for RAT test.
