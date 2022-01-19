Captain Yash Dhull among six India Under-19 cricketers to test positive for Covid-19, all in isolation: Report

As many as six players from India's Under-19 cricket team had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the World Cup match against Ireland on Wednesday, leading website Cricbuzz has reported. All have been placed in isolation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those to have tested positive are captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed, as a result of which India had to field a depleted team for their fixture in Trinidad. The Under-19 team barely manage to put up a team of 11. Three players tested positive in RT-PCR while three more for RAT test.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON