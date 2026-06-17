India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Prince Yadav to debut for India

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill's India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan when the two teams square off in the second ODI on Wednesday in Lucknow. The hosts gained a 1-0 lead after a commanding seven-wicket victory in the rain-shortened opening match at Dharamsala. However, all the focus in the game at Lucknow would be on Rohit Sharma, who got run out in the opening ODI after a bad mix-up with skipper Gill. The first ODI saw Gill leading from the front with an unbeaten 84, while debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar also made immediate impacts with the ball. ...Read More

Afghanistan, however, will take confidence from the explosive batting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a breathtaking 48-ball century in Dharamsala, the fastest ODI hundred by an Afghan batter, single-handedly keeping his side in the contest.

Lucknow's Ekana Stadium traditionally assists bowlers, particularly spinners, with ODI first-innings scores generally lower than at many other Indian venues. That could bring India's spin options and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan firmly into the spotlight.

For India, the focus will be on continuing to build combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Youngsters such as Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have so far seized their opportunities. However, the attention is firmly on Rohit, who had a below-par IPL 2026 with the Mumbai Indians.