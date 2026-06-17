India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Prince Yadav to debut for India
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: What a day for Prince Yadav. Not long ago he was playing here at Lucknow for LSG in the Indian Premier League.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill's India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan when the two teams square off in the second ODI on Wednesday in Lucknow. The hosts gained a 1-0 lead after a commanding seven-wicket victory in the rain-shortened opening match at Dharamsala. However, all the focus in the game at Lucknow would be on Rohit Sharma, who got run out in the opening ODI after a bad mix-up with skipper Gill. The first ODI saw Gill leading from the front with an unbeaten 84, while debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar also made immediate impacts with the ball. ...Read More
Afghanistan, however, will take confidence from the explosive batting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a breathtaking 48-ball century in Dharamsala, the fastest ODI hundred by an Afghan batter, single-handedly keeping his side in the contest.
Lucknow's Ekana Stadium traditionally assists bowlers, particularly spinners, with ODI first-innings scores generally lower than at many other Indian venues. That could bring India's spin options and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan firmly into the spotlight.
For India, the focus will be on continuing to build combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Youngsters such as Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have so far seized their opportunities. However, the attention is firmly on Rohit, who had a below-par IPL 2026 with the Mumbai Indians.
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- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:51:06 pm
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Prince Yadav set to debut!
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Finally that day has come. Prince Yadav is going to play his first international match today. Not long ago, he impressed in the Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants. In a manner of speaking, it's his home ground. It makes sense that he plays today. Congratulations! What a moment, receiving your India cap from your T2OI captain, Shreyas Iyer!
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:40:42 pm
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Spotlight on Gurnoor!
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: The way Gurnoor Brar bowled in Dharamsala… just wow! Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal was really impressed. He said he was stunned how India were producing one quickie after another. He was so impressed that he went on to say very soon India will have somebody to replace the aging Jasprit Bumrah. Can Gurnoor be the replacement or take some responsibilities off Bumrah? He has the potential for sure.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:17:14 pm
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: There is no rain threat!
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: At Dharamsala, it was a 25-overs-a-side contest because of rain since morning of that day. At Lucknow, it will be super hot. But it will be an ODI at least, not like a T20I at Dharamsala. Today will be a real test for Afghanistan to challenge India during a much longer game. Anyone can beat a superior team in a heavily curtailed game. But in a longer version, it's a different ball game altogether. So, a big test awaits Afghanistan.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:09:40 pm
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India need to be wary!
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: It was a comfortable win by all means in Dharamsala but there were phases when Afghanistan looked to threaten them, especially when they were batting. India should not be complacent at all. They are the best white-ball team in the world at present and whoever they play these days, they all come in with extra motivation to beat them. They are the hunted for sure. They will have to remember this at all times.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:57:36 am
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: What are the squads of the two teams?
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Here are the squads of the two teams:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:49:34 am
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: What happened in the first ODI?
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: The series opener saw the contest being reduced to 25 overs per side due to rain in Dharamsala. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a century but Afghanistan only managed 194 runs on the board and India chased the total down after Shubman Gill played a captain's knock, scoring an unbeaten 84. KL Rahul also chipped in and India registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:40:08 am
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma in focus
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: All the eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and whether he can go big in the second ODI. The last few months have been quiet for him in terms of runs, and the Hitman would look to hit back top gear to shut down all of his critics. The build up to the 2027 ODI World Cup is heating up and hence the pressure is firmly on Rohit.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:30:42 am
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and Afghanistan. If the Men in Blue are to win the Lucknow ODI, the hosts would attain an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Stay tuned for more updates.