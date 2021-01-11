India vs Australia: 'The way they batted showed character,' Ajinkya Rahane lauds Vihari-Ashwin for match-saving stand

India captain Ajinkya Rahane praised Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin for their match-saving partnership on 5th Day of the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. India found themselves in a precarious position in the final session of the match after losing both Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.

The onus to save the match was on Vihari and Ashwin - and with the former suffering a hamstring strain, the duo had to bat through the entire final session to push the game for a draw.

Ashwin faced a barrage of short balls from Aussie speedsters - while Vihari kept defending as the duo took India's total to 334/5 at stumps on the final day.

Speaking on the contest at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahane said: "Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game, even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good."

"There are few areas we can improve on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see," he added.

"Credit to him (Pant). We made that strategy but in the end it is all about the player executing the plan," Ashwin further said.

