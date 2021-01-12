IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Brad Haddin points out a tactical move Ajinkya Rahane made that was 'outstanding'
cricket

India vs Australia: Brad Haddin points out a tactical move Ajinkya Rahane made that was 'outstanding'

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin hailed Ajinkya Rahane's 'outstanding' tactical move to promote Rishabh Pant up the order in the fourth innings of Sydney Test.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane gestures as he talks with bowler Ravichandran Ashwin during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AP)

Indian stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane is getting praised by the fans and experts for his tactical decisions in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His brilliant captaincy had inspired the tourists to bounce back strongly in Melbourne. Later in Sydney, he went on to make some crucial changes to the batting order which helped India pull off a memorable draw against the Aussies.

While chasing a huge 407-run total, India lost top three batsmen, including Rahane, at a score of 102 runs. That was the moment when the stand-in captain decided to promote Rishabh Pant at No.5.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who suffered a blow on his elbow in the first innings, changed the course of the run-chase with his magnificent 97-run innings.

Impressed with this wise decision, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin applauded Rahane and called it ‘outstanding’.

“To be honest, I didn't see this coming at all. The way India performed yesterday when they could have just shut up shop and played for a draw, but the Pant tactical move by Rahane I thought was outstanding. If you have a closer look at it, he sent Pant out to try and move the game forward and Pant did exactly that,” Haddin told 'Sen Radio'.

“He played brave and he made Tim Paine make some decisions as captain on the last day which I thought tactically was really good. Then Vihari came in, and he's a very similar player to Pujara, they can just shut the game down and that’s exactly what he did,” Haddin added.

The 43-year-old also hailed the fight and character of the Indian players in the absence of their top performer.

“Rahane hasn't lost the game as captain; he was really brave yesterday to give India a little sniff. I thought the runs were always too much for them, but he gave them a sniff,” he said further.

“They're showing some really, really good character this India team. They've got a lot of injuries, they've lost their captain, they've lost three fast bowlers, Jadeja's got a busted thumb. They're showing a lot of character,” he added.

The visitors have been marred by injuries in the ongoing tour and entered the third Test here without the services of pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Regular skipper Virat Kohli is on paternity leave.

During the match, Pant (elbow), Ravichandran Ashwin (sore back), Ravindra Jadeja (fractured thumb) and Vihari (hamstring) also suffered injuries. Adding to the woes of team India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out with an abdominal injury on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajinkya rahane brad haddin rishabh pant india vs australia

Related Stories

cricket

India vs Australia: 'He was not trying to change Rishabh Pant's guard mark,' Tim Paine defends Steve Smith

UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST
cricket

‘It should not happen anywhere’: Ajinkya Rahane explains Team India were really upset with racism incident in Sydney

PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:27 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.