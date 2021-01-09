India vs Australia: Cummins castles Rahane as Team India skipper chops on -WATCH

Australia needed to break the partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane early on the third day of the Sydey Test and their wish was granted as India's stand-in skipper Rahane was sent back by Pat Cummins.

The pitch had eased out for batting but the Australian bowlers kept the pressure on the two seasoned Indian batsmen and this finally resulted in a wicket as Rahane chopped on to a delivery that was bowled close to his body.

Cummins kept bowling in the channel outside the off stump and was rewarded for his patience and discipline as Rahane was dismissed while trying to manufacture a shot on a good delivery.

Rahane expected the delivery to rise further but it didn't and he ended up undercutting it on to his stumps to the delight of Cummins and the rest of the Aussies.

Rahane was dismissed for 22 runs. He hit a boundary and a maximum during his 70-ball stay in the middle. He added 32 runs for the third wicket along with Pujara, who now has the responsibility of taking India close to Australia's first innings total of 338 runs.

Rahane was the in-form batsman for India as he is coming fresh from scoring a century in the previous Test at Melbourne.

India were given a strong start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as they added 70 runs for the first wickets.

