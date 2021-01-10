India vs Australia: 'He was 16 off 100 balls with no boundaries,' Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting criticised India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for his slow knock in the first innings of the third Test against Australia said that Pujara has to be better. The right-handed batsman registered a half-century but was dismissed for 50 by Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Pujara also played 176 balls in his innings, and Ponting said that the batsman's slow innings put pressure on the batsmen at the non-striker's end, and helped in Australia's cause.

"I think (Pujara) has got to be better than that. He's 16 off his first 100 balls with no boundaries. That is - and I don't care who you are - if you're at the other end and someone is batting like that, so much more pressure comes back on you," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"Because you know you have to be the one that's going to keep the scoreboard ticking over (and) trying to get some momentum going your way as a team," he added.

"If you're going to play that way and bat that long, he's got to back himself to make sure he gets 100, 150 at least," said Ponting.

"To bat like he did today, finally get a great ball from (fast bowler Pat) Cummins, although he got 50, he just hadn't hurt the Australians at all," he further said.

"In fact, batting like he did actually kept Australia in the game. Although Pujara got the 50 that he got, he's as guilty as anyone for slack, lacklustre batting," he added.

Pujara started the second innings on a similar note but this time around there perhaps be no questions on his batting approach as India are fighting to save the Test match more than attempt to chase down the 407-run target.

At stumps on Day 4, India were 98/2 with Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. India still need 307 more runs to win the Sydney Test.