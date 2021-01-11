Hope all of us realise importance of Pujara, Pant & Ashwin: Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday took to Twitter to celebrate India's performance on the fifth day of the Sydney Test against Australia. India batted 131 overs in the fourth innings to eke out a draw against all odds.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant laid the foundation of the fightback in contrasting styles with their 148-run partnership. After the duo was sent back in quick succession, the Australians were frustrated by the pair of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, who showed great determination and grit in the face of some nasty Australian bowling and sledging to help the team save the Test match which keeps the series alive ahead of the last Test in Brisbane.

Ganguly gave a piece of his mind to cricket fans who have been displaying their anger at Cheteshwar Pujara's slow strike-rate on social media.

"Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

He also celebrated Ashwin's performance and spoke about the importance of having players like Pujara and Ashwin in the team.

Ganguly, who recently suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a medical procedure, returned home from hospital last week.