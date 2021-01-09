India vs Australia: 'I didn't say anything rude,' Labuschagne on Shubman banter

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne opened up on his banter with India batsman Shubman Gill at Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 2 of the third Test. The incident took place during India's first innings when Gill was building a solid partnership with Rohit Sharma up at the top. Australia were all out for 338 and the visitors needed a good start in the first innings.

Gill was looking really good at the top and Labuschagne, who was standing at short leg, decided to break his concentration by chatting him up.

Labuschagne's words were caught on the stump mic and the video of the conversation was uploaded by cricket.com.au Twitter handle.

After the end of day, Labuschagne was asked about the exchange and the Aussie youngster said that he was just asking friendly questions and did not say anything rude to the young India batsman.

"I was just asking him friendly questions. He wouldn’t answer me. So, it was disappointing. I just enjoy it out there. I have not said anything rude. I was just asking him questions, like who is his favourite player?" said Marnus Labuschagne.

“He didn’t give me an answer, but I’ll get it out of him, don’t worry,” he further added.

The conversation between the two players took place in the middle of Mitchell Starc's over.

“Who’s your favourite player?” Asked Labuschagne between deliveries of Starc’s second over. “I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill.

Labuschagne was not satisfied with the answer and he went on to ask whether it was Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?” he said.

India posted 98/2 at the end of Day 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle, trailing Australia by 242 runs.