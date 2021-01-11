IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Steve Smith after Sydney Test draw
cricket

India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Steve Smith after Sydney Test draw

India vs Australia: Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin batted through the final session to push the Sydney Test to a draw.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG.(via REUTERS)

Australia batsman Steve Smith praised India's efforts on Day 5 of the Sydney Test and said that the opposition fought really hard in the middle. Smith's remarks came at the post-match presentation ceremony after Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin put on a brave stand in the final session to push the match to a draw.

India needed over 300 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand, and it seemed like Australia will have their way once again when skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the 2nd over. But the visitors were stunned by a fiery show from Rishabh Pant who was promoted up the order, and the 148-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant reignited India's hopes.

But after Pant was dismissed for 97 and Pujara fell down for 77, India had a hard task in front of them to get 135 more runs with an injured Vihari and Ashwin in the middle. Ravindra Jadeja was also out of the equation with a finger dislocation, so India had no choice to push for a draw, which Vihari and Ashwin achieved successfully. The duo stitched an unbeaten 62-run stand as India posted 334/5 at stumps on Day 5.

"India fought really hard. Our bowlers kept coming and coming, did their hardest today. On day three or four, we felt that a few kept low, few that bounced a bit more. But there was not much of it today. They fought really hard," Smith said after the match.

Speaking on his hundred he added: "Always means a lot when you score a hundred for your country. To be able to do that here on my home ground is pretty special. Doesn't mean a lot now as we didn't win the game."

The two teams will now meet in Brisbane for the series decider. Speaking on the upcoming encounter, Smith said: "(We'll) move on now to Brisbane, we have a very good record there. Looking forward to playing there in a few days time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia r ashwin hanuma vihari

Related Stories

cricket

Uncertainty over Brisbane Test ends, India vs Australia fourth match to go on as per schedule

UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:27 AM IST
cricket

A draw worth its weight in gold: India bat for 131 overs in 4th innings to save Sydney Test

UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:32 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.