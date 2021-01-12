India vs Australia: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test due to abdominal strain - Report

The injury-hit Indian cricket team received another blow on Tuesday as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain, news agency PTI reported. Bumrah reportedly sustained the injury during the third Test in Sydney which ended in a draw.

The report cited BCCI sources who claimed that Bumrah's scans showed a strain and the Indian team management do not wish to aggravate the injury keeping the upcoming home series against England in mind.

"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

In the absence of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, who both are out of the ongoing Test series due to injuries, Bumrah is the key to the Indian attack.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

