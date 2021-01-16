IND USA
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2: India reach the score of 62/2 at Tea
India's Rohit Sharma, left, bats as teammate Shubman Gill watches during play on day two of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.
India's Rohit Sharma, left, bats as teammate Shubman Gill watches during play on day two of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Live

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2: India reach the score of 62/2 at Tea

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 2 Latest Updates: India have lost their second wicket in their first innings. India dismissed Australia for a score of 369. Follow live score and updates of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Live: Follow updates of India vs Australia 4th Test

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 16, 2021 10:39 AM IST

    Match delayed

    It has started to rain at Gabba. The start of the final session on Day 2 has been delayed. Stay tuned for further updates

  • JAN 16, 2021 10:16 AM IST

    TEA

    India have reached the score of 62/2 before leaving the pitch for Tea. Rahane and Pujara on the crease.

  • JAN 16, 2021 10:03 AM IST

    India bank on Rahane-Pujara combo

    A lot will depend on the senior most players in the team - Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. The batting department is not very deep due to injuries and these two need to fire for India to have a chances in Brisbane.

  • JAN 16, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    WICKET

    After being set and looking good for a big score, Rohit Sharma has thrown away his wicket. He tried to go for a big one-off Lyon but mistimed it and it went straight up in the air. Starc takes a good running catch. India 60/2

  • JAN 16, 2021 09:43 AM IST

    Beautiful straight drive

    Rohit Sharma has timed the ball to perfection. He just pushed the ball and it travelled straight to the long-on boundary.

  • JAN 16, 2021 09:35 AM IST

    2 boundaries

    Rohit Sharma has managed two boundaries off Pat Cummins. He has reached the score of 31 off 59 balls. India 49/1

  • JAN 16, 2021 09:30 AM IST

    Australia turn to Lyon

    For the first time in the India's innings, Australia have brought spin into the attack. Nathan Lyon will look to trouble the Indian batters.

  • JAN 16, 2021 09:17 AM IST

    Marnus saves a boundary

    Rohit Sharma hit a straight drive which was headed for a four but Marnus Labuschagne made a great dive to save 1 run for Australia.

  • JAN 16, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Green into the attack

    Tim Paine has brought on Cameron Green into the attack.

  • JAN 16, 2021 08:58 AM IST

    Rohit looking comfortable

    Rohit Sharma looks to have got a control on the pitch as he looks comfortable while batting on the Brisbane pitch.

  • JAN 16, 2021 08:48 AM IST

    Shubman's weakness.

    Australia have seen a weakness of Shubman. Bowling near the top of off-stump have given trouble to Shubman and it was again his downfall as Cummins exploited it.

  • JAN 16, 2021 08:47 AM IST

    WICKET

    Shubman could only manage seven runs as India lose their first wicket

  • JAN 16, 2021 08:35 AM IST

    Boundary

    The first boundary for India in the fourth Test as Shubman cuts Starc for a four.

  • JAN 16, 2021 08:19 AM IST

    First runs

    Rohit has accumulated two runs in the first over bowled by Mitchell Starc.

  • JAN 16, 2021 08:19 AM IST

    India start innings

    Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have come out to bat. Rohit is taking strike.

  • JAN 16, 2021 07:36 AM IST

    All out

    India have bowled out Australia for 369 runs. Natarajan took the last wicket as he bowled Hazlewood in the over. It is Lunch now.

  • JAN 16, 2021 07:23 AM IST

    Extended play

    Only a wicket is left before the extended first session comes to an end. Umpires have given another 30 minutes to the bowling team to take the wickets. India will try to dismiss Australia before going for Lunch.

  • JAN 16, 2021 07:08 AM IST

    Wicket

    India have their ninth scalp as Sundar castles Lyon. Australia 354/9

  • JAN 16, 2021 07:05 AM IST

    Natarajan saves 3

    Starc hit a pull shot which was racing to the boundary but Natarajan made a superb effort to save a boundary. Interestingly, Lyon and Starc took just one run.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    Lyon scoring runs

    Nathan Lyon is getting some useful runs for Australia. He has hit 21 runs off just 16 balls. India losing momentum quickly.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:48 AM IST

    Starc tees off

    Mitchell Starc did not wait for long as he smashed a six off Sundar. Lyon has also hit a four off Shardul. Australia's strategy seems clear.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    Cummins departs

    Australia lose their eighth wicket with Pat Cummins departing back to the pavilion. Shardul bowled a full delivery which Cummins missed and was trapped on his pads. Three wickets for India.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    WICKET

    Washington Sundar castles Cameron Green with a straighter one. Another wicket falls and Australia are seven wickets down.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    Tim Paine departs!

    GONE! Shardul Thakur manages to get a nick off Tim Paine's bat and it is taken by Rohit Sharma. BIG WICKET. AUS 311/6

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    FIFTY!

    Tim Paine brings up his half century at Gabba, and he will enjoy this after all the backlash he received at MCG.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    Green, Paine approaching fifties

    Cameron Green and Tim Paine are both approaching their half centuries at the moment. The duo are batting on 45* and 49*, respectively.

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:09 AM IST

    300 up for Australia!

    FOUR! Genuine half-volley from Shardul Thakur, Tim Paine goes after it, and gets it away for a boundary. Takes Aussies past 300

  • JAN 16, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    Natarajan to Green - FOUR!

    FOUR! Natarajan bowls to Green, he pitches it fuller and this one goes to the ropes. Green is looking really solid. Australia 298/5

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:55 AM IST

    Siraj into the attack

    Mohammed Siraj has come into the attack once again. This has been a tough start for Indian bowlers on Day 2, but there have been a few chances, and Siraj will hope to grasp on those.

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    Pant in trouble

    Rishabh Pant appeared to be in some form of pain - the phsyio had a look. He looks to good go now. Injuries, injures!

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    No ball!

    Natarajan gets another No Ball - he has had this problem in the day. He needs to get his markings right.

    Australia off to good start.

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:34 AM IST

    Natarajan to Green - FOUR!

    FOUR! Sensational drive from Cameron Green, and this will race to the boundary ropes. Green seems to be in a mood. He is enjoying playing these drives. Good start to the day.

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:32 AM IST

    Natarajan to Green - FOUR!

    FOUR! Green was beaten on the previous ball, and he bounces back with a cracker of a shot to get the first boundary away in the day. Good start to the day, exciting things in store.

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

    Tim Paine and Cameron Green out to bat. Australia are 274/5. Natarajan starts the attack for India on Day 2. HERE WE GO!

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Day 2 starts in 10 minutes

    Stay tuned with us as we bring all the Live action of 4th Test Day 2. Live action begins in 10 minutes!

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:13 AM IST

    Paine-ful task ahead

    Tim Paine will be Australia's key on Day 2 and he has the painful task of ensuring his team does not lose early wickets. If Aussies can reach somewhere close to 500, it might just be enough to put pressure on the inexperienced Indian team.

  • JAN 16, 2021 05:10 AM IST

    Gavaskar highlights India's problem

    “The Indian bowlers get the first wickets but they struggle to get the last five wickets,” Gavaskar said in the Extraaa Innings show aired on Sony Sports Network after the end of first day’s play in Brisbane.


    Will this trend continue at Gabba?

  • JAN 16, 2021 04:57 AM IST

    Zaheer Khan on Washington Sundar

    “It seemed like Ashwin gave Washington Sundar the guru-mantra on how to dismiss Steve Smith, along with his cap, about the line to be bowled in these conditions. We saw that he was able to get the ball to drift like Ashwin although he is quicker in the air than Ashwin,” Zaheer Khan said on Sony Sports Network.

  • JAN 16, 2021 04:56 AM IST

    Agarkar criticises Kuldeep's exclusion

    “I think Kuldeep should be very disappointed, and why shouldn’t he? After the last Test of the last series, he was the No. 1 spinner for India. He hasn’t played a Test since I think. If you're going in with five bowlers, which they've obviously looked at the experience and perhaps thought need a cushion. But why not play another spinner? It gives you that balance in the attack. If the pitch flattens out, and there isn’t much for the quicks, then suddenly it becomes a one-dimensional attack,” Agarkar said on the 'Extraaa Innings' show on Sony Sports Network.

  • JAN 16, 2021 04:48 AM IST

    What Labuschagne said after scoring ton on Day 1

    Labuschagne: "You know you don't need to be playing at anything around 4th stump line or even 3 and half stumps. I tell myself to be cool, when you get to a hundred just carry on. It's about how that moment is, I don't plan my hundred celebration. Little bit disappointed that I got out. For Tim and Green to play like that against the new ball was good. Maybe we have a slight edge but they hung in there throughout."

  • JAN 16, 2021 04:35 AM IST

    Key for India on Day 2

    India will be looking at Siraj to provide some inspiration with the ball early on in Day 2. Sundar did not have the best of days with the ball, and so it may go down to pacers.

  • JAN 16, 2021 04:21 AM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Gabba. India are missing crucial players in the bowling attack, but did well to keep the hosts at 287/5. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team will hope to get a few quick wickets on Day 2 and bundle out the opposition below 350. Tim Paine and Cameron Green will hope to find some form.

