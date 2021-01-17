India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Shardul hits maiden 50 at 'Fortress Gabba'
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: Follow live score and updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 11:10 AM
100 run partnership
Shardul Thakur hits a four off Nathan Lyon and this one will take this partnership past the 100-run mark. This is fantastic batting, Shardul and Sundar have revived India's interest.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 11:06 AM
Lyon to Shardul - SIX!
SIX! What a shot, Shardul got a hold of that one alright! He has absolutely nailed it over the ropes for the maximum. He brings up his first fifty!
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 11:03 AM
This partnership is blooming
Top 5 partnerships for 7th wicket by visiting pair at Brisbane
Partners
Runs
Inns
Start Date
Aravinda de Silva, Ravi Ratnayeke (SL)
144
2
08 December 1989
Joey Carew, Clive Lloyd (WI)
120
3
06 December 1968
Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Amir (PAK)
92
4
15 December 2016
Asad Shafiq, Yasir Shah (PAK)
84
1
21 November 2019
Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur (IND)
81*
2
15 January 2021
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:49 AM
Starc to Shardul!
FOUR! Shardul Thakur has probably struck the shot of the day - this has been explosive. India are 267/6 and they are marching on. Starc did little wrong with the ball but Shardul anticipated it and opened the face of the bat to hit it for a four.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:42 AM
Shardul continues with a boundary!
FOUR! Starc misses his line and this has been brutalised by India allrounder. Fantastic batting this is from India.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:32 AM
Back after Tea
Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur come out to bat in the final session. Nathan Lyon starts the attack. HERE WE GO!
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:11 AM
250 up for India at Tea!
FOUR! FOUR! Shardul Thakur punishes Pat Cummins for two consecutive boundaries. One through to the long-on, one towards the third man.Brings up to 250 for India. India 253/6 at Tea.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:06 AM
Shardul injured
Shardul Thakur was struck on the finger by Josh Hazlewood. Another possible injury to Indian.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:05 AM
STATS ATTACK
Fifty partnership for 7th wicket between Sundar and Thakur
· 1st ever fifty partnership involving either of these two batsmen.
· 1st fifty partnership of this innings.
· 1st fifty partnership for 7th wicket by India after 15 intervening innings.
o India’s last 50+ stand for 7th wicket was of 204 runs by Jadeja-Pant at SCG in 2019.
· Consecutive fifty partnership for 7th wicket by India at Brisbane.
· Also, only 3rd fifty partnership for 7th wicket by India at Brisbane.
o 58 by Kapil Dev-Manoj Prabhakar in 1st innings in 1991
o 57 by R Ashwin-MS Dhoni in 2nd innings 2014.
· 3rd consecutive 50+ stand for 7th wicket by visiting pairs at Brisbane.
o 84 by A Shafiq-Yasir in 1st innings in 2019
o 79 by Rizwan-Yasir in 3rd innings in 2019
o 53* by Sundar-Shardul in 2nd innings in 2021.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:49 AM
FOUR!
Cummins to Sundar - wide outside off stump, a little bit of width on offer and he has cut it past the fielders at mid-on for a boundary. India 239/6
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:39 AM
New ball available
The new ball is now available and Australia have taken it immediately. Here comes Pat Cummins.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:29 AM
Some resistance
This resistance from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur has given India a breather. At one point, it looked Australia will end it quickly. If India can keep these two till Tea, they will be happy.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:18 AM
Stats attack
29* off 7.3 overs bw Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar is the highest and the longest (balls faced) partnership for seventh or lower wicket for India since Jan 2020 (33 partnerships in all).
Source: Cricbuzz
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:09 AM
FOUR! FOUR!
Washington Sundar goes after Starc with two gorgeous boundaries. These guys know they are the last frontiers and they are adding quick runs to cover up the trail as much as they can. Good strategy.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:04 AM
Stats attack
Shardul Thakur becomes the 5th visiting batsman at 8th position to hit a 6 at Brisbane
· Richard Hadlee (NZ) — 3 sixes in 2nd innings in 1985
· Chris Lewis (ENG) — 1 six in 1st innings in 1990
· Nixon McLean (WI) — 1 six in 3rd innings in 2000
· Mark Craig (NZ) — 1 six in 4th innings in 2015
· Shardul Thakur (IND) — 1 six in 2nd innings in 2021
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:59 AM
200 up for India
Sundar and Thakur have taken India past the 200-run mark and India will take solace from this fact. Although, they are still trailing by over 150 runs.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:50 AM
Shardul Thakur on fire!
FOUR! SIX! Shardul Thakur is on fire at the moment - he has struck 10 runs in the over from seamer Pat Cummins. India are 199/6, trailing by 170 runs.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:42 AM
OUT!
GONE! Cameron Green has taken a sensational catch to get rid of Rishabh Pant. A short ball from Hazlewood and he cut it - the ball was travelling, but Green took a reactionary catch to get the big breakthrough. IND 186/6
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:34 AM
Stats attack
Mayank Agarwal dismissed for 38 by Josh Hazlewood
· 7th consecutive innings without fifty for Mayank.
o All 7 innings outside India (In NZ & AUS).
· 2nd time Hazlewood has dismissed Mayank in Tests.
o Both the times in this series.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:26 AM
Hazlewood to Sundar - FOUR!
FOUR! Fantastic shot this one. Debutant Sundar showing signs of confidence with the bat.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:12 AM
GONE!
OUT! Hazlewood has struck on the 2nd ball after Lunch, outside off stump, gets the edge, and this is caught by smith on rebound. IND 161/5
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:11 AM
Back after Lunch
Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant are back to bat for the 2nd session, Josh Hazlewood into the attack. 2nd session - HERE WE GO!
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 07:30 AM
Lunch on Day 3
Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant take India to 161/4 at Lunch on Day 3. Australia wanted to get rid of Pujara and Rahane before Lunch and they did that, so they would be happy.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 07:22 AM
Mayank Agarwal goes BIG!
SIX! Wow, where did that come from? Mayank Agarwal has struck Nathan Lyon for a maximum, takes India past 150.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 07:15 AM
Stats attack
Ajinkya Rahane dismissed for 37 by Mitchell Starc
· 4th consecutive innings without fifty for Rahane and since his century at MCG.
· 4th time Starc has dismissed Rahane in Tests.
o 2nd time in this series.
· Consecutive dismissal at Brisbane for Rahane by a LA Pacer
o 10 by Johnson in 3rd innings in 2014
o 37 by Starc in 2nd innings in 2021.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 07:12 AM
Starc to Rahane - OUT!
GONE! Matthew Wade plucks a catch and skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Big blow to India, a set batsman is out. India 144/4
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 07:08 AM
Lyon - 3 wickets away
Nathan Lyon is just three wickets away from joining Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne in becoming the third Australian to take 400 Test scalps.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 07:02 AM
Starc back into the attack
Australia would love to have another wicket here - Mitchell Starc comes into the attack. He would look to angle one to Mayank, who is often troubled with that angle.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:53 AM
Cummins to Agarwal - FOUR!
FOUR! Pat Cummins bowls a fuller one and this has been hit hard by Mayank Agarwal for a boundary. He is starting to find his feet now.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:45 AM
DRS to the call!
Caught behind appeal, umpire not interested, the review has been taken by Australia. Nope, Agarwal did not have his bat on the ball.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:40 AM
Cameron Green has been good so far
Cameron Green has been good so far with the ball but he would hope to take a wicket or two here.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:30 AM
Cameron Green to Mayank Agarwal - 3 Runs!
3 RUNS! Mayank Agarwal gets it away and it goes for 3 runs. He is looking in good form at the moment, some time away from the field seems to have done him good.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:26 AM
Hazlewood has been key for attack
While Pat Cummins started well, it is Josh Hazlewood who will is key for Australia in this match. He can take quick wickets.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:17 AM
Drinks break
This has been India's day so far, though Pujara's wicket has put Australia right on the hot seat. Onus is on Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a partnership and take India through to the final session.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:08 AM
Stats attack
Fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara
· 3rd consecutive innings without a fifty at Brisbane for Pujara in Tests.
o All 3 dismissals at Brisbane have come by Josh Hazlewood for Pujara.
· Consecutive dismissal at the hands of Josh Hazlewood for Pujara.
· 6th time Hazlewood has dismissed Pujara in Tests.
IND 105/3
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 06:07 AM
OUT!
GONE! Hazlewood finally manages to get an edge off Pujara's bat and this one goes to the keeper. Pujara departs for 23, first blow of the day for India. IND 105/3
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:54 AM
100 up for India
FOUR! Rahane brings up 100 for India with a gorgeous boundary, and now he carries on with another one. The timing has been really good here. Good start for India.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:47 AM
Hazlewood is back into the attack
Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack, as Pujara and Rahane are building a solid parternship here. Aussies looking for wickets.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:39 AM
Cummins to Pujara - 3 runs!
Outstanding shot, there is something so beautiful about a batsman standing tall against a fast bowler, and punching it through the gaps. Won't clear the boundary, but an admirable shot, nonetheless.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:33 AM
Stats attack
3000 balls now faced by Pujara in 21 innings in the last three series against Australia - 27% of all balls faced by Indian batsmen in this period. Next best from either team: 1552 balls by Steven Smith (15 innings) - Reports Cricbuzz
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:27 AM
Pujara hits a boundary!
FOUR! Given a little bit of room to Pujara, and Starc gets punished. This one races to the ropes for a four.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:24 AM
Starc to Rahane - FOUR!
FOUR! Outside off stump, and another edge off Rahane's bat and it goes between the fielder at gully and the third slip. Placement is the key here. Fantastic shot.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:16 AM
Starc to Rahane - CHANCE!
FOUR! An inswinging delivery from Starc to Rahane, and it got a mammoth edge off the bat. Races away to the boundary ropes. India 69/2
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:12 AM
Partnership key
This partnership between Pujara and Rahane is key for India. Aussie speedsters will continue to test the two with short balls.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:06 AM
Good first over
Solid batting from Pujara and Rahane in the first over from Pat Cummins. India off the mark. Here comes Mitchell Starc on the other end.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:59 AM
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 - Play begins
4th Test: Play begins on Day 3 with India at 62/2, trailing Australia by 307 runs; Rahane, Pujara out to bat. HERE WE GO!
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:50 AM
Play begins in 10 minutes
The play will begin in 10 minutes. Stage is set for a thrilling day.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:48 AM
The Mayank Agarwal dilemma
It was a strange call by the Indian team to pick Mayank Agarwal - an opener - to fill in the role of injured Hanuma Vihari. Wriddhiman Saha was available but India went with Agarwal. Now, should Agarwal bat above Rishabh Pant, or below him? This is the question.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:40 AM
Nathan Lyon 400 wickets
Nathan Lyon will be on the cusp of takign 400 wickets in the day. He already has 397 scalps to his name.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:35 AM
Team Strategy
Australia will be eying early wickets in the day as they would hope to quickly return to bat and put on a massive target for the visitors to chase. The rain may play a factor here in the final session.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:24 AM
Play to start early
The Day 2 was marred with rain, with the entire final session washed out. The play will begin early at 5AM IST on all the remaining days.
-
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:15 AM
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and Australia which takes place at Gabba. The match is evenly poised - the visitors are trailing by 307 runs and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle. Australia were breathing fire with the ball before rain stopped play. Aussie need wickets, India need partnership. Let's GO!