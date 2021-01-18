India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Australia lose sixth wicket, Green departs after scoring 37
India vs Australia 4th Test match Day 4 Live score: Follow Live updates from the Test in Brisbane.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:44 AM
Rohit's catching
5 catches have been taken by Rohit Sharma in the Test match. While other players have floundered in the field, Rohit has kept his calm with a safe pair of hands.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:37 AM
OUT
Rohit Sharma has taken his second catch of the innings. Shardul got an edge off Green's bat and Rohit latched on to it quickly. Green out after scoring 37 runs
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:32 AM
Lead up to 258
Australia have extended their lead to over 250 runs. The Brisbane pitch is already showing some signs of crack and India will be vary of Australia posting anything above 300.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:29 AM
Australia extend lead
With five wickets down, Australia are looking to get as many runs as possible to give India a big target in the fourth innings. The lead is already above 250.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:22 AM
Boundary
Cameron Green is looking to break the shackles as he has started to play his shots
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:04 AM
OUT
Steve Smith has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj bowled a short one which quickly climbed up and hit Smith's gloves. Rahane takes the catch at gully. Australia 196/5
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:56 AM
Dropped
Cameron Green played a straight drive on the up and it went to Siraj. It was a difficult caught and bowl opportunity and could Siraj could not hold on to it.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:51 AM
50 for Smith
Steve Smith has completed his fifty off just 67 balls as he navigates the Australian innings.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:45 AM
Smith dropped
Smith went for a big one off Sundar and did not middle it. But Siraj misjudged it and dropped the catch. On top of that, it went for a four.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:43 AM
Good sign for Australia
Natarajan's delivery has kept a little low and it not a good sign for India as they will come out to bat in the fourth innings. Australia would be pleased to see it.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:36 AM
200-run lead
Australia's lead has reached 200. They still have 6 wickets in hand with Green and Smith looking comfortable.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:27 AM
Shardul to Smith: FOUR!
Shardul bowled a short delivery to Smith and it was dispatched for a four. Shardul doesn't have the pace and Smith got hold of it quickly.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:21 AM
Green-Smith's approach
There have been several overs bowled in the second session but unlike before lunch, Green and Smith are playing carefully.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:13 AM
Second Session
The players have come out to bat and its time for the second session.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:05 AM
Session report
The first session was an up and down one with no team able to take the game by the scruff of the neck. There were 35 overs bowled with 128 runs scored. India picked up 4 wickets during the session.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 07:33 AM
Lunch
Umpires have called for lunch after the 41st over of Australia's innings. Steve Smith and Cameron Green are on the crease as Australia have lost four wickets. They lead by 182 runs.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 07:24 AM
Boundary
Steve Smith pulls Saini for a four.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 07:13 AM
Australia's target
Australia's lead is164 runs but they are four wickets down. They would look to get at least 100-150 runs more to give India a tough total on Day 5. Smith is playing quickly as there are chances of rain appearing later in the day.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 07:03 AM
Smith looking good
Steve Smith is playing his shots with Cameron Green still trying to get his eye in. Smith's wicket will be the key for India.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:46 AM
GONE!
Matthew Wade scored a duck as Siraj was on the money again. Wade tried a leg glance off his pads but only managed an edge as Pant took a good catch. Australia four wickets down.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:42 AM
WICKET
Siraj got an edge of Labuschagne's bat and it flew to the slips. But Rohit Sharma had a safe pair of hands as he grabbed it easily. Australia 123/3
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:38 AM
High Run-Rate
Australian batsmen have come out with a strategy. They are trying to play quickly and get runs during their second innings. They are targeting Sundar. The lead has extended to 151. Australia may have the factor of rain in mind.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:29 AM
Boundary
Labuschagne has dispatched a loose delivery from Sundar for a four.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:20 AM
Sundar strikes!
GONE! Washington Sundar traps David Warner and the umpire gives it out. Warner almost walks off, but then reviews it. Three reds. Review lost. AUS 91/2
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:13 AM
Shardul strikes!
GONE! Shardul Thakur manages to get an edge off the Marcus harris bat. Short ball, Harris tried to duck, but got a glove. Umpire gave it out. Harris walks. AUS 89/1
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 06:10 AM
Search for wickets continues
India's search for wickets continue at Gabba on Day 4. The parternship is blossoming between the pair of Harris and Warner.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:59 AM
Shardul to Harris - FOUR!
FOUR! A straight one and that has been hammered away by Harris, through two fielders inside. It races away, there is no need to run for that, the fielders will not reach it.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:55 AM
Sundar to Harris - FOUR!
FOUR! Fantastic shot by Harris, there was a bit of width on offer. Harris takes his time, and then uses the pace on the ball to hit a late cut. The ball raced to the ropes past the short third man.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:40 AM
Time for some spin
Washington Sundar has come into the attack to replace Siraj. India need wickets here and maybe Sundar can do some magic with the ball as well.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:30 AM
Harris continues to punish Siraj
FOUR! FOUR! Two boundaries in this over from Harris in this Siraj's over. Fantastic batting this, and the 2nd one is such a super shot. Full delivery, leans into it, and drives it towards the cover for a fantastic boundary.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:22 AM
Stats attack
Fifty partnership for opening wicket of Australia between Warner and Harris
· 1st ever fifty partnership between Warner and Harris in Tests.
· 1st fifty partnership for opening wicket of Australia after 5 intervening innings.
o Their last fifty stand for opening wicket was of 70 in the 4th innings of Adelaide Test between Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:22 AM
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!
Natarajan has been punished brutally by Marcus Harris with three consecutive boundaries - the 2nd one coming off a no ball. This is poor from Natarajan - he is struggling with his lines here.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:18 AM
India need wickets
David Warner and Marcus Harris had a nervy start to the day, but they have weathered the storm and are now just playing down the Indian pacers. India need to get a wicket soon, they do not want these two to settle down and be comfortable.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:10 AM
Siraj to Warner - FOUR!
FOUR! Lucky, very lucky David Warner. Short off stump, Warner was completely beaten here, but it just went past the fielder for a boundary. Nervy moments for Australia.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:06 AM
Natarajan to Harris - FOUR!
CHANCE! Marcus Harris almost edged it to Rohit Sharma, he was tricked by Natarajan's movement and the length on the delivery. But the ball missed the fielder and went to a boundary towards the third man.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 05:02 AM
Siraj to Warner - FOUR!
FOUR! Lovely shot, a great drive off the bat, coming down so nicely. This will race to the ropes. First boundary of the day, and Warner has started from where he had left yesterday.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:53 AM
India vs Australia Day 4 - HERE WE GO!
David Warner and Marcus Harris are out to bat for Australia. India start the attack with Mohammed Siraj. HERE WE GO!
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:52 AM
Key for Australia
David Warner has been criticised for his batting in the series so far, but Day 4 could be his redemption. If he gets going, India are in trouble.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:43 AM
Rain factor?
The rain is expected to play a role today as showers are in forecast. India will hope that these are just passing showers, and do not take too much time out of the game.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:34 AM
Key for India
The key for India would be Mohammed Siraj. He needs to do what Josh Hazlewood did yesterday, keep bowling the right areas and get wickets.
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:26 AM
Washington Sundar-Shardul Thakur
The duo of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur who added 123 runs among themselves to help India reach close to the Australia's first innings total were hero of Day 3. Can they be the hero of Day 4 as well by picking wickets?
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:11 AM
India vs Australia 4th Test match - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on 4th Day of the 4th Test match at Gabba, Brisbane. The stage is set for an epic day of Test cricket in which Australia will be looking to get runs on the board, while the inexperienced Indian bowling line-up would need quick wickets to bounce back. Plenty of action in store.