India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli and co. face Finch's Australia in warm-up game

India vs Australia Live Score: Team India will look to tick all the boxes when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman on Wednesday. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai and will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The Men In Blue had started their World Cup preparation with a confident win over England in the first warm-up match and the boys will look to put another solid show this time around. The match will also give Virat Kohli an opportunity to decide on his best XI as they start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan, scheduled to be played on October 24.

Follow live and score updates of T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up game: