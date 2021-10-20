India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli and co. face Finch's Australia in warm-up game
India vs Australia Live Score: Team India will look to tick all the boxes when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman on Wednesday. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai and will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The Men In Blue had started their World Cup preparation with a confident win over England in the first warm-up match and the boys will look to put another solid show this time around. The match will also give Virat Kohli an opportunity to decide on his best XI as they start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan, scheduled to be played on October 24.
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 02:09 PM
Ishan Kishan's firework
Ishan Kishan played a brilliant 46-ball 70 against England on the other day, which included 7 fours and three sixes. Will the fans see some more firework from the young top-order batter in the clash against Australia?
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 02:00 PM
Complete squad of India and Australia:
India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 01:51 PM
In other news!
Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision comes ahead of the Australia-England Ashes, which starts from December 8.
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 01:40 PM
The probable XIs for IND vs AUS:
India probable playing XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja
Australia probable playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 01:33 PM
Both India and Australia have so far played one warm-up match each. While India secured a commanding seven wicket win over England, Aaron Finch and co. won a nail-bitter against New Zealand. Australia then chased down a challenging 159 with one to spare and won the contest by three wickets.
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 12:56 PM
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match. After starting their preparation with a confident win against England in the first warm-up fixture, Team India will look to keep the winning momentum intact. Stay tuned for updates!