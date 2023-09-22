India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023: India seek answers from Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin before World Cup
- India vs Australia Live Score: India and Australia's last throw at the dice to tighten loose ends before World Cup. Follow IND vs AUS live score 1st ODI, Mohali
India vs Australia Live Score: Exactly 16 days from today, India and Australia will square off in Chennai. The stakes will be higher, the expectations bigger and the stage grander… in fact the grandest of them all. But before that crucial World Cup 2023 encounter, India and Australia have one final chance to tighten the loose ends in this three-match ODI series starting today at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
With less than two weeks to go for the World Cup, many could argue the need for a bilateral series, especially when all the 10 participating teams will play two warm-up matches each before the main rounds. A last-minute injury during the series could actually end up hurting the team.
Try and explain that to Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar. Or even Australia captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa. Despite being match-winners in their own right, all these superstars of the game have a point or two to prove before the World Cup. Some like Iyer, Cummins, and Smith are returning from injuries and are searching for as much quality game time as possible before the World Cup. There are players like Ashwin, Sundar and Labuschagne who are making a final attempt to somehow squeeze into the World Cup squad. While Suryakumar and Zampa, despite being confirmed in India's and Australia's World Cup squads respectively, both these players know they have not been at their best of late.
India don't have captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for this match and the next one. The four first-XI India stars will only return to the squad in the final match of the series. Australia too will miss the services of Michell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the first two ODIs but the good thing for them is that both Cummins and Smith are fit to play.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 09:41 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: Some big stars missing
India vs Australia Live Score: With an eye on workload management before the World Cup, India have decided to rest captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, star batter Virat Kohli, and lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs of this three-match series against Australia. All of them will return for the final match. KL Rahul will lead India in the first two ODIs. What this also means is that the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur will get to play and make a case for themselves in the World Cup XI.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 09:33 AM
India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI in Mohali
India vs Australia Live Score: Can an India vs Australia series ever be dull? Or feel unnecessary? NEVER! There are a few raised eyebrows over the timing of the three-match ODI series with barely a couple of weeks to go before the World Cup but players from both sides know that when it is India vs Australia, the stakes are always high. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IND vs AUS 1st ODI at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. This will be both India and Australia's last chance to find answers to questions (if any) before they begin their quest for another World title.