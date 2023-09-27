India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back as depleted IND eye historic clean sweep over AUS

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: For cricket enthusiasts, this is an exciting time to be alive. Today marks the final showdown. The Rajkot ODI between India and Australia serves as the ultimate clash for both teams before they embark on their respective World Cup journeys. Even though we already have a winner in the series, this match is far from a dead rubber. Only one game stands between the two teams and the grandest spectacle in cricket, the World Cup. And expect both to go all out, ensuring their line-ups and combinations are finely tuned. This might be the most consequential inconsequential ODI ever.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Virat Kohli is back in IND's Playing XI for the final match of the series.(PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their return, and so do Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc. Their previous absence was palpable as India dominated Australia in the preceding two matches, claiming victory by five wickets and then a commanding 99 runs. Nevertheless, the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium is poised to host the most star-studded clash of the series, even though there might not be much at stake. Or is there? Pat Cummins is likely to lead the Australian side, having been rested for the first game. Rohit resumes his captaincy duties after KL Rahul's commendable performance in the two previous games. However, the spotlight today will shine brightly on Ravichandran Ashwin.

The veteran Indian off-spinner has left no stone unturned—delivering two exceptional deliveries to dismiss David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, and even engaging in late-night practice, making a last-ditch effort to secure a spot in India's World Cup squad. Naturally, it hinges on whether Axar Patel can regain fitness. If he does, Ashwin's chances are slim. But should the left-arm spinner's injury prove more severe than it appears, Ashwin has a substantial opportunity. If he gets the nod by tomorrow, the final date for teams to make changes in their World Cup squad, Ashwin could become the only player, aside from Kohli, from the 2011 World Cup-winning squad to represent India twelve years later. Judgment Day has arrived.