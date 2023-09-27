India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back as depleted IND eye historic clean sweep over AUS
India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: For cricket enthusiasts, this is an exciting time to be alive. Today marks the final showdown. The Rajkot ODI between India and Australia serves as the ultimate clash for both teams before they embark on their respective World Cup journeys. Even though we already have a winner in the series, this match is far from a dead rubber. Only one game stands between the two teams and the grandest spectacle in cricket, the World Cup. And expect both to go all out, ensuring their line-ups and combinations are finely tuned. This might be the most consequential inconsequential ODI ever.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their return, and so do Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc. Their previous absence was palpable as India dominated Australia in the preceding two matches, claiming victory by five wickets and then a commanding 99 runs. Nevertheless, the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium is poised to host the most star-studded clash of the series, even though there might not be much at stake. Or is there? Pat Cummins is likely to lead the Australian side, having been rested for the first game. Rohit resumes his captaincy duties after KL Rahul's commendable performance in the two previous games. However, the spotlight today will shine brightly on Ravichandran Ashwin.
The veteran Indian off-spinner has left no stone unturned—delivering two exceptional deliveries to dismiss David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, and even engaging in late-night practice, making a last-ditch effort to secure a spot in India's World Cup squad. Naturally, it hinges on whether Axar Patel can regain fitness. If he does, Ashwin's chances are slim. But should the left-arm spinner's injury prove more severe than it appears, Ashwin has a substantial opportunity. If he gets the nod by tomorrow, the final date for teams to make changes in their World Cup squad, Ashwin could become the only player, aside from Kohli, from the 2011 World Cup-winning squad to represent India twelve years later. Judgment Day has arrived.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 11:20 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: Maxwell warms up ahead of return with BIG HITS!
India vs Australia Live Score: Australia sorely missed Glenn Maxwell, and it wasn't just his batting that left a void. Maxwell's off-spin during the middle overs and his knack for breaking partnerships have significantly impacted their bowling lineup. Fortunately, from the Australian perspective, the good news is that he's returning for the 3rd ODI. Moreover, it appears that his ankle has healed quite well, given that he was smashing some powerful shots during his net practice session in Rajkot.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 11:10 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: Sunil Gavaskar has spoken!
India vs Australia Live Score: As the Ashwin vs Axar debate continues to gain steam, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has backed Ashwin's wealth of experience over Axar's all-round prowess. Gavaskar acknowledges Axar's handiness with the bat lower down the order and even appreciates how far his batting has come, but the original Little Master feels that if there is even an iota of doubt about Axar's fitness, or concerns that he may not be able to last the entire World Cup, Ashwin should be drafted into the squad right away. Read what he had to say HERE
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 11:00 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara spotted on flight to Rajkot
India vs Australia Live Score: Ummm. We know about the 'uncertainty' surrounding Team India and the availability of players, as Rohit pointed out last evening, but going by an Instagram story that has taken the internet by storm, it seems to be graver than initially expected. Cheteshwar Pujara posted a picture where he was sitting in between Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit on flight to Rajkot. YEAH! That's right. Rohit did mention that he has a smaller lot of players to select from, but could of them be Pujara? He hasn't played an ODI since 2014, but with the series already won, could today end Pujara's nine-year-exile in the format?
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:50 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: How do you stop SKY?
India vs Australia Live Score: How quickly do things change. Not too long ago, Suryakumar Yadav was an ODI flop. Two innings later, he seems to have bossed it. With two very contrasting fifties in two innings, SKY has announced himself in ODIs… and how. In Mohali, when India had lost four wickets for some 40-odd runs, Surya played a mature knock en route to completing a third ODI fifty. Two days later in Indore, SKY joined the carnage inflicted by Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to absolutely knock the stuffing out of the Australian bowlers. Yet, it is likely that he won't start in India's Playing XI in the World Cup. But can you blame the management? Shreyas Iyer has hit form in the nick of time and will certainly start as your top-choice for No. 4. JEEZ! What a problem to have!
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:40 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: What must be going though Ravichandran Ashwin's mind
India vs Australia Live Score: The guy is 37, and here he is, on the cusp of playing his third ODI World Cup. Ashwin has done everything he was expected do and fulfilled expectations – take wickets and even make a dash for some batting practice under lights. If there were any apprehensions about his form following the first ODI, he swiftly dispelled those doubts with a remarkable 3/41. Still experiment, still thinking of ways to outsmart the batter. If that is not commitment, we don't know what is. There is just one Ravichandran Ashwin, and we hope the management realises it. Savour him, cherish him! You'll miss him dearly when he's done playing the game.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:30 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: A first-ever clean sweep will be a huge shot in the arm
India vs Australia Live Score: In Indore, India didn't just win the series, they did so with an imposing victory. And now we arrive in Rajkot, where India will be looking for a clean sweep with the big guns back in the mix. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav – the pillars of India's World Cup squad – rested and refreshed, will be eager to hit the ground running. With every match, India seem to be ticking all the more boxes. The players are hitting form just in time ahead of the World Cup and are looking dangerous with every inning. Don't take our word for it? Well, Michael Vaughan shares the same sentiment. Read HERE.
India has never achieved a series sweep against the Australians. What a time to accomplish this feat, especially right before the World Cup.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:20 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: What's up with Team India and their players
India vs Australia Live Score: So two days ago, we got to hear that Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur have been released from the squad and sent back home. But while as notorious as this headline was, the fact was that both players were rested. So biggie, right? We thought so too. But on the eve of the game, Rohit Sharma dropped a bombshell when the returning captain announced that he has only 13 players to pick from. What does this mean? It appears that the pesky virus in the air has affected Team India players as well, with Gill being one of the casualties. Moreover, Hardik Pandya will be absent due to 'personal issues,' and Mohammed Shami is also unavailable. Hmmm!
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:10 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and Welcome! It's showtime
India vs Australia Live Score: Hello everyone! A hearty welcome to our readers! Buckle up as HT Sports prepares to bring you everything from the third ODI between India and Australia being played in Rajkot. This is the moment of truth – the ultimate rehearsal for both teams as they march toward the World Cup. While there are a couple of warm-up matches yet to follow, they won't match the intensity of today's game. The star players have returned for both India and Australia, and even though the series has already been pocketed by India, this match promises to be a colossal spectacle! Brace yourselves; this one is set to be an absolute cracker.