India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: SKY and Co. look to seal series win in Guwahati
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I here.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: India have chased and defended succesfully thus far and they now stand on the brink of sealing a third consecutive T20I series win against Australia. The hosts go into the third T20I against Australia with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India, ...Read More who are being being led by Suryakumar Yadav in his first stint as the team's captain in any format, thrashed Australia by 44 runs in the second match in Thiruvananthapuram to go two games up. Both of the matches thus far in the series featured 200-plus scores.
India had won the first match while chasing and defended a mammoth total in the second. They broke the record for India's highest T20I run chase against Australia in the first game in Visakhapatnam. Australia had scored 208/3 in the first game with Josh Inglis scoring 110 in just 50 balls. India's chase was fuelled by half-centuries from Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan before Rinku pulled them over the line off the last ball of the match. In the second, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan all blazed half-centuries while Rinku hammered an unbeaten 31 in just nine balls as India put up a total of 235/4. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi then took three wickets each as Australia were restricted to a score of 191/9.
The players received a warm welcome at Guwahati airport and at their hotel. Youngsters Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have stepped up for the team in both matches, while, Suryakumar with his experience has contributed with the bat and added the finishing touches to India's innings.
Here are some key pointers around India's third match of the series against Australia:
- India won the first T20I by two wickets and the second by 44 runs
- India have won their won their last two T20I series against Australia
- The last time Australia beat India in a T20I series was in 2019
- Australia last lost three T20Is on the trot in 2021
- Suryakumar Yadav is 60 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian to score 2000 T20I runs
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 28, 2023 04:48 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India's predicted XI
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India could choose to play the same eleven as in the first two games for this match before testing the bench strength of their bench strength, considering a number of players in this eleven themselves are not considered as frontline candidates. If anything, they might choose to try out Washington Sundar in place of Axar Patel. You can read about this here.
Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Middle and top-order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh
All-rounder: Washington Sundar/Axar Patel
Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi
Pacers: Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh KumarNov 28, 2023 04:37 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: The weather
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: It seems safe to say that any disruption due to rain seems highly unlikely during the third T20I. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a clear day on November 28 in the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of play around 7:00 pm IST, while the temperature will dip to 19 degrees Celsius at the close of play around 10:30 pm IST.Nov 28, 2023 04:26 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: T20Is in Guwahati
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Only twice has the Barsapara ground hosted T20 internationals before. The first match had been a low-scorer in October 2017. India were all out for 118 and Australia chased it down with eight wickets in hand. In the second, India beat South Africa by 16 runs despite the fact that they had scored 237/3 in October last year. There was a washed out match in between the two against Sri Lanka on January, 2020.Nov 28, 2023 04:11 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India keep Zampa quiet
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Leading up to this series, Adam Zampa had taken 12 wickets in 14 matches against India. Zampa ended up going wicketless in the second T20I.Nov 28, 2023 04:00 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Rinku Singh's late boosts
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Rinku Singh's penchant for wringing the most out of the last few balls of an innings has been on full display in this series. His strike rate of 344 in the second T20I was the highest by a batter in matches between India and Australia. The previous landmark was 288.88 when Shikhar Dhawan smashed 26 from nine balls at the SCG in 2016.Nov 28, 2023 03:51 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Australia full squad
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson, Ben McDermott, Josh PhilippeNov 28, 2023 03:42 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: India full squad
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam DubeNov 28, 2023 03:37 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: The young Indian team have shown that they are as good as any the country has put out to face Australia in a T20I series in the post. They secured a last-ball win a thriller of a first T20I and then blazed 235 runs batting first in the second. Now, they are standing on the precipice of sealing a win in the five-match series.TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-