India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: SKY and Co. look to seal series win in Guwahati

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: India have chased and defended succesfully thus far and they now stand on the brink of sealing a third consecutive T20I series win against Australia. The hosts go into the third T20I against Australia with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India, ...Read More who are being being led by Suryakumar Yadav in his first stint as the team's captain in any format, thrashed Australia by 44 runs in the second match in Thiruvananthapuram to go two games up. Both of the matches thus far in the series featured 200-plus scores.

India had won the first match while chasing and defended a mammoth total in the second. They broke the record for India's highest T20I run chase against Australia in the first game in Visakhapatnam. Australia had scored 208/3 in the first game with Josh Inglis scoring 110 in just 50 balls. India's chase was fuelled by half-centuries from Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan before Rinku pulled them over the line off the last ball of the match. In the second, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan all blazed half-centuries while Rinku hammered an unbeaten 31 in just nine balls as India put up a total of 235/4. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi then took three wickets each as Australia were restricted to a score of 191/9.

The players received a warm welcome at Guwahati airport and at their hotel. Youngsters Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have stepped up for the team in both matches, while, Suryakumar with his experience has contributed with the bat and added the finishing touches to India's innings.

Here are some key pointers around India's third match of the series against Australia:

- India won the first T20I by two wickets and the second by 44 runs

- India have won their won their last two T20I series against Australia

- The last time Australia beat India in a T20I series was in 2019

- Australia last lost three T20Is on the trot in 2021

- Suryakumar Yadav is 60 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian to score 2000 T20I runs