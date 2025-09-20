India vs Australia: Mandhana good, Mooney better

New Delhi: Far too often, one reaches a familiar conclusion when Smriti Mandhana comes out to bat: that she is a special player. On the night of the third ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, the feeling was similar as the left-handed opener scored on the fastest century by an Indian. Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against Australia on Saturday. (PTI)

But as much as India can boast of possessing a rare talent in Mandhana, the match was also a grim reminder of the need for support as they lost by 43 runs and lost the series 2-1.

A stunning 125 off 63 balls, Mandhana breached the century milestone in just 50 balls. Australia were expected to be on their toes, having already been stunned by her century in the second ODI but their plans did not work against her yet again.

The most reliable Indian batters — Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur — looked on course to leading India across the line in a must-win, record-making match as they stitched a 121-run partnership off 69 balls.

However, it also exposed India’s dependence on Mandhana and Harmanpreet. It needed a herculean effort from the Indians to chase down 413 after Australia scored their highest-ever ODI total against them and the pressure of the scoreboard proved to be daunting.

Considering this was India’s final international before the World Cup at home – just 10 days away – Pratika Rawal (10), Harleen Deol (11) and Richa Ghosh (6) would have been hoping to do better.

Mandhana hit Meghan Schutt (2/53) for three consecutive boundaries in the third over but Kim Garth (3/69) came back strongly to dismiss Delhi’s Rawal and finish with a wicket maiden.

Mandhana disrupted Australia’s flow again, taking on Ashleigh Gardner – who came on to bowl relatively early. However, Schutt and Garth sent the rest of the middle order packing. Then, Mandhana and Harmanpreet departed in consecutive overs.

Deepti Sharma — another senior batter also turned up when needed — kept India in the chase with her 72 off 58. She stitched a 65-run partnership with Sneh Rana before Tahlia McGrath (1/44) dismissed her in 43rd over.

Despite the setbacks, India did well to take the game close and make use of the incredible batting conditions on offer till Rana was dismissed on 35. Garth picked up her third wicket as India were wrapped up for 369 in 47 overs.

Mooney show

Earlier, with the unrelenting sun beating down even in late September, Beth Mooney — face red — marched on to score 138 off 75 balls. The result was a mammoth 412 — the highest-ever ODI total against India. Mooney’s 57-ball century, was also the joint third-fastest ODI hundred in women’s cricket.

The Australian top and middle order had laid a solid foundation with Georgia Voll leading the charge and scoring 81 off 68. Along with Alyssa Healy (30), Australia had a blazing start before Kranti Gaud (1/56) broke the 43-run opening partnership.

The ever-consistent Ellyse Perry scored her 36th ODI fifty to anchor the innings as Mooney took full advantage of the fast outfield, in comparison to New Chandigarth, and India’s puzzling field placements to pierce the gaps, lacing the innings with 23 boundaries and one six.