India vs Australia: 'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian cricket team had a flurry of injuries ahead of the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane with key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja all set to be ruled out. It seemed like this would be the perfect opportunity for the left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, to get a game as he was the most experienced bowler among the lot in the dressing room.

But India went ahead with debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan in the Gabba Test, along with inexperienced Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammed Siraj. The decision was criticised at the start of the Test, but India's bowling unit proved the detractors right, as they helped India to a memorable three-wicket win.

Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that even though he thought he may get a chance to play in Gabba, he believes the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.

"You have to prepare yourself in such a way so that whenever an opportunity comes your way, you are ready for the challenge. I was ready till the final Test. Yes, there were injury woes ahead of the final Test and we knew that some of our players won’t be available, but we decided to stick to our plans," Kuldeep said.

"We would discuss on how our field set up be, or what would be the strategy, rather than thinking about who’s injured. I had my goals set. When we reached Brisbane, I thought maybe I could get a chance to play, but after a look at the wicket - which appeared to be slightly green - it was decided that we would go for four fast bowlers. That was the correct decision," he added.

India handed Australia their first defeat at Gabba in 32 years and won the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.