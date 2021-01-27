IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: 'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

India vs Australia: Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that while he expected to play in Gabba, the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST

The Indian cricket team had a flurry of injuries ahead of the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane with key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja all set to be ruled out. It seemed like this would be the perfect opportunity for the left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, to get a game as he was the most experienced bowler among the lot in the dressing room.

But India went ahead with debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan in the Gabba Test, along with inexperienced Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammed Siraj. The decision was criticised at the start of the Test, but India's bowling unit proved the detractors right, as they helped India to a memorable three-wicket win.

Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that even though he thought he may get a chance to play in Gabba, he believes the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.

"You have to prepare yourself in such a way so that whenever an opportunity comes your way, you are ready for the challenge. I was ready till the final Test. Yes, there were injury woes ahead of the final Test and we knew that some of our players won’t be available, but we decided to stick to our plans," Kuldeep said.

"We would discuss on how our field set up be, or what would be the strategy, rather than thinking about who’s injured. I had my goals set. When we reached Brisbane, I thought maybe I could get a chance to play, but after a look at the wicket - which appeared to be slightly green - it was decided that we would go for four fast bowlers. That was the correct decision," he added.

India handed Australia their first defeat at Gabba in 32 years and won the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia kuldeep yadav
app
Close
e-paper
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Ganguly wasn’t feeling well since Tuesday evening, a source close to the family said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that while he expected to play in Gabba, the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
cricket

ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
cricket

India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The players along with the support staff flew to India from Sri Lanka where England recently won the two-match Test series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
cricket

Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
28-year-old Solanki took on medium pacer Sumit Kumar (1/37) in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four, to script an eight-wicket win for his team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

Rahane explains why Sundar found the spot in Brisbane Test ahead of Kuldeep

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic series win in the absence of Virat Kohli, revealed why Sundar was chosen ahead of Kuldeep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant bats against Australia
Rishabh Pant bats against Australia
cricket

'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Speaking to India off-spinner R Ashwin in a video on his Youtube channel, India batting coach revealed it was Virat Kohli's idea to promote Pant up in the batting order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
Pakistan's Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
cricket

Fawad Alam's century leads Pakistan to 308-8 vs South Africa

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The 35-year-old Alam hit nine fours and two sixes in a patient 109 off 245 balls, compiled in just under six hours, to help his team reach 308-8 at stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'He can single-handedly take the game away from opposition’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane stated that Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition singlehandedly. All he needs to back his natural game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke.(Twitter)
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke.(Twitter)
cricket

'He's shown he's ready': Clarke names player who can replace Paine as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Former Australia captain believes fast bowler Pat Cummins can lead Austalia in all three formats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership at SCG.(Reuters)
India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership at SCG.(Reuters)
cricket

'Felt I owed team that innings': Vihari recalls SCG heroics

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:29 PM IST
India vs Australia: Vihari had suffered a hamstring injury but he needed to bat on for over 40 overs along with Ashwin to save the Test for his team in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Hope (L) and Shai hope (R)(Twitter)
Kyle Hope (L) and Shai hope (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The players had undergone testing on Sunday, ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin next week in Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP