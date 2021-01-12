'Sheer power that he's got': Ricky Ponting names player who is going to be a 'very attractive T20 package' for Australia

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green garnered praises from all quarters following his valuable knock against India on the penultimate day of the Sydney Test. The youngster showcased some of his big-hitting abilities and accumulated 84 runs off 132 deliveries, including four sixes and eight boundaries.

Impressed with his all-round talent, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was of the opinion that Green could be an attractive T20 package for the Aussies.

In a conversation with cricket.com.au, Ponting said that Green possesses the qualities to become an all-format player for the Australian cricket team gradually.

“That will be the next phase of his development, the white-ball stuff; I think he's going to be a very attractive T20 package in the future as well with that sheer power that he's got. He's good in the field, and his bowling could be quite handy, so there's no reason why he couldn't end up being a good all-format player,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Green made it to the Australian Test team after notching up a hundred against India in the first practice match. During the series, his performance left a positive imprint on a few former Aussie players as well.

Former left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson even stated that the other Australian batsmen should learn from how Green batted in the Melbourne Test. The hosts lost had lost that game by 8 wickets.

Speaking of Green’s performance in the shortest format, the 22-year-old has 106 runs in 13 matches, at an average of 15.14. His bowling figures aren’t that impressive as he yet to pick a wicket in T20s.