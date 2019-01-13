India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma performs the ‘floss dance’ - Watch

After his defiant century in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma was seen unwinding trying to learn the floss dance. In a video posted by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, Rohit can be seen learning how to dance and then proceeding to nail the moves.

Despite a superb century by Rohit, India went on to lose the match by 34 runs and now have to win both the remaining matches to clinch the series. Rohit, who looked great in his stay, said that the Australian bowling attack was pretty disciplined and they made scoring difficult.

Hitman learning the floss dance be like 😅😅#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/37lGysldJC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2019

“The wicket was still playing good and we knew we could put some of their bowlers under pressure. But unfortunately, we kept losing wickets at the wrong time.. the first three wickets (for 4 runs) and then when we were going strong and building a partnership, unfortunately, MS got out,” Rohit said after the match.

Rohit has hit four centuries in Australia, but unfortunately, all the efforts have only come in a defeat for the side. However, he is confident of India bouncing back and learning the lessons from Sydney.

“So I think it was a good learning but again, I think we have said that enough about learning now.. it’s time to go out there and execute. Take the pressure, absorb the pressure and take it forward. International cricket is all about absorbing pressure and today was the perfect example when there was pressure and we were not able to absorb pressure,” the right-hander added.

