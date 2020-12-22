e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Runs scored by wicketkeeper are bonus’ – Michael Hussey names his pick between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant for Melbourne Test

India vs Australia: ‘Runs scored by wicketkeeper are bonus’ – Michael Hussey names his pick between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant for Melbourne Test

India vs Australia: Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey feels the selection of a wicketkeeper should be based purely on the basis of his keeping skills.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
         

Following India’s forgettable batting collapse in the second innings of the Adelaide Test that saw them get bowled out for 36 – their lowest total in Tests – the team management will be looking to make certain changes for the second Test in Melbourne Starting December 26. With Virat Kohli returning to India on Tuesday and fast bowler Mohammed Shami all but out of the remainder of the series due to a fractured forearm, two changes are certain.

Also Read | ‘Not only have to save the match but win it’, Murali Kartik points out the challenges for Rahane in Kohli’s absence

But what happens to the remaining composition of the team remains to be seen. Prithvi Shaw’s place is in jeopardy, given his low scores of 0 and 4 in Adelaide, but as is Wriddhiman Saha’s spot. The India wicketkeeper had a low-key Test in Adelaide, affecting just one dismissal in both innings and scoring 4 and 9 runs. With Rishabh Pant in the squad, it is believed that the management is likely to replace the 36-year-old wicketkeeper with the youngster.

Also Read | ‘Ian Chappell seems to have an outlandish statement after every match,’ says Steve Smith

However, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey feels the selection of a wicketkeeper should be based purely on the basis of his keeping skills, a criteria where he feels Saha trumps Pant. “For me it comes down to who is the better wicketkeeper and I think the selectors have made the right choice so far,” he said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Saha is an outstanding wicketkeeper and a good batsman as well. In the past, I’ve seen the run the wicketkeeper makes as a bonus. I think you go for the best wicketkeeper because you cannot afford to miss a chance behind the stumps - off spinners or the quicks.”

Also Read | ‘You can do that but they can’t’, Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after Adelaide failures

Having said that, Hussey admitted to the importance of an additional batsmen in the absence of Kohli. After two batting collapses in two innings, India can do with another specialised batsman in the middle order in the form of Pant, who scored a century during India’s previous tour of Australia in 2018/19 and recently struck a blazing century with the pink ball against Australia A.

“However, you take Virat Kohli out of the equation and you’re bringing in obviously a lesser batsman. Perhaps the extra runs that Rishabh Pant can provide does become a consideration. I’m still leaning towards sticking with Saha but I’ll be open to conversation and seeing what the senior members of the team think,” Hussey said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
India to genome sequence all Covid-positive samples of UK passengers to check for new variant
India to genome sequence all Covid-positive samples of UK passengers to check for new variant
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In