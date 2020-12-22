e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Ian Chappell seems to have an outlandish statement after every match,’ says Steve Smith

India vs Australia: ‘Ian Chappell seems to have an outlandish statement after every match,’ says Steve Smith

India vs Australia: Steve Smith responded to former Aussie captain Ian Chappell’s suggestions of protecting the tailenders from short-pitched deliveries, citing risks of injuring a player.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Steve Smith and Ian Chappell.(File)
         

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on Monday advocated for introducing protection of tailenders from the short-pitched deliveries. Chappell’s suggestions came a few days after India fast bowler Mohammed Shami suffered a blow to his forearm possibly ruling him out of the ongoing series. But Australia star batsman Steve Smith has termed Chappell’s comments as ‘outlandish’, saying that bouncers are a part of the game.

In his column on ESPNCricinfo, Chappell said that he does not propose banning the bouncers altogether but said that there is a need to strengthen laws regarding the protection of lower-order batsmen with concussion-related incidents in cricket becoming a common occurrence. But Smith said that he does not agree with the suggestion.

Also read: India vs Australia: Poor technique, not bouncers the real issue.

“It seems like Ian Chappell has an outlandish statement after every match at the moment,” Smith told ‘SEN Mornings’, according to news agency PTI.

“From my point of view, short balls are part of the game. We’ve seen over the years there’s been some really good battles and I don’t think it should be outlawed at all,” he added.

Smith also added that he has no problems if the opposition fast bowlers send bouncers in the way of the tailenders in his team. “Yep, no dramas from me,” Smith said.

Also read: ‘Time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety’, suggests Ian Chappell

The run-up to the Test series between India and Australia was marred by a series of blows to head and concussion-related substitutes, reviving the debate around the use of bouncers by fast bowlers.

While rejecting a complete ban, Chappell had said that time was ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety and strengthen laws regarding the protection of tailenders in facing short-pitched bowling. Chappell, a former Australia captain, had earlier suggested switch-hitting, a skill that some of the Australians played well, was an “unfair” tactic.

(With PTI inputs)

