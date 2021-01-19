IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Shane Warne makes 'poor' observations about Natarajan's no-balls, gets trolled
cricket

India vs Australia: Shane Warne makes 'poor' observations about Natarajan's no-balls, gets trolled

India vs Australia: If there has been any problem as far as Natarajan is concerned, it is his frequency of bowling no balls.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:34 AM IST
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, walks with teammate Thangarasu Natarajan during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)

Indian left-arm pacer Thangasaru Natarajan is living his dream as he became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour. The Tamil Nadu seamer was applauded in his maiden T20I series against Australia, where he took 6 wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.92 and a strike rate of just 12.00. Later, he also got the opportunity to represent the country in the crucial fourth Test game at Brisbane.

Natarajan also gathered three major wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test, including those of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to force Australia to lose their ground. However, if there has been any problem as far as Natarajan is concerned, it is his frequency of bowling no balls.

This has caught the attention of spin legend Shane Warne who pointed it out to Fox Cricket.

Warne said that Natarajan has bowled 7 no-balls in the ongoing game that cannot be missed. Warne termed the frequency of such balls as ‘big’ and said that he sees it as ‘odd’. Australia’s highest Test wicket-taker further shared that Natarajan delivering 5 no-balls off the first delivery of an over is indeed ‘interesting’.

“Just something interesting that’s caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling, he’s bowled seven no-balls in this match and they’ve all been big ones. And five of them have been off the first ball — and they’re miles over. I found that very odd. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but five of them off the first ball of an over, it’s just interesting,” Warne told Fox Cricket.

Warne’s this observation didn’t go well with the Indian fans as they slammed the legendary former Australian for making such a nasty judgement.

Here’re some of the reactions:

In the final session on Monday, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps as rain played spoilsport. India need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia shane warne

Related Stories

cricket

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5: 'Fortress Brisbane' breached: Pant guides Team India to colossal series

UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
cricket

India vs Australia: Thunderstorm likely to play spoilsport on final day of Brisbane Test

UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:11 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.