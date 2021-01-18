IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'That one thing was on my mind,' Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat at Gabba
Shardul Thakur of India is clean bowled by Pat Cummins of Australia during day three of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 17, 2021. (via REUTERS)
'That one thing was on my mind,' Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat at Gabba

India vs Australia: Although this is Thakur's second Test for India, it is effectively his first given he was out injured after bowling only 10 balls on his Test debut.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:03 AM IST

India's Shardul Thakur emerged one of the two heroes for India on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Coming in to bat at the fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket, Shardul along with debutant Washington Sundar recorded an incredible partnership of 123 runs for India’s seventh wickets – the third highest for the wicket in Tests in Australia and the highest at the Gabba – to keep India's fight alive in the match.

Although this is Thakur's second Test for India, it is effectively his first given he was out injured after bowling only 10 balls on his Test debut. And if picking up three wickets in the first innings wasn't eventful enough, during the partnership, Thakur struck a maiden Test fifty, scoring 67 off 115 balls.

Before walking out to bat, Thakur revealed the thoughts that went through his mind and how head coach Ravi Shastri’s words helped him out. "When I walked in, the situation was difficult, I would not deny that. The crowd was cheering for Australians bowlers. But I remembered our coach Ravi Shastri saying right at the start of the One-day series that 'if you perform in this country, you will be rewarded'," Thakur said during the virtual press conference at the end of Day 3.

"People will love you for your performances and that one thing was on my mind that people are going to love me. Eventually at the end of the day it would help my team, that was the biggest positive. These two things were on my mind. Crowd would make noise, but If I bat well, the same crowd will cheer for me."

What also aided Thakur during his knock was the experience of having played cricket in Australia before. Although this was the first time the 29-year-old played international cricket Down Under, Thakur has been part of several India A assignments before and the knowledge of having played at different venues across the country benefitted him plenty on Sunday.

"A-Tours are meant to give experience to your second line-up. It has helped a lot, we were here in 2016 and we played at the Allan Border Field," he added. "We played four-day games there, pitch there is different, but at least you are used to Australian conditions, when you take that leap from India A to the senior side, the transition is not that difficult, it is all about how you execute at the senior level."

india vs australia

