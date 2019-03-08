Today in New Delhi, India
India vs Australia: This is why India are wearing camouflage caps in Ranchi ODI – Watch

The Indian team will be wearing camouflage caps in the third ODI against Australia as a mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces.

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2019 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni presents a camouflage cap to Virat Kohli ahead of the Ranchi ODI against Australia.(Twitter/BCCI)

Ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia, MS Dhoni was seen presenting camouflage caps to the members of the Indian team in Ranchi on Friday. The Indian team will be wearing the camouflage caps as a mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces.

They are also wearing the caps to encourage all Indians to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs. Dhoni presented the caps because he is an honourary lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Virat Kohli, who won the toss and elected to bowl first, said that all the members of the Indian team will be donating their match fees to the Nation Defence Fund.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI live cricket score in Ranchi

“This is a special cap, it’s a tribute to the Armed forces. We’re all donating our match fees of this game to the Nation Defence Fund. I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces. Special game for us,” said Kohli.

The hosts have fielded an unchanged side while Australia have replaced pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jhye Richardson.

India are leading the five-match series 2-0.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 13:28 IST

