India vs Australia, 3rd ODI live cricket score in Ranchi: Finch, Khawaja dealing in boundaries

Live updates: India won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli opted to field first here in Ranchi. The hosts named the same playing XI as the last ODI while Australia named one change in Jhye Richardson who came in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile. If India win this clash, they won’t just clinch the series but will take the number one spot in ICC ODI rankings as well. ((Full scorecard))

14:02 hrs IST Dropped catch Usman Khawaja (17) went for the reverse sweep but hit the ball straight at Dhawan at point who let the ball go in between his hands. To make matter’s worse, the southpaw hit couple of boundaries in the over as well. Australia are flying away now.





13:58 hrs IST Edge but four Bumrah produces an edge off Khawaja’s bat but the ball goes past Dhoni for a boundary as there was no fielder present in the slip. Australia are scoring boundaries as regular intervals and India need to break this budding partnership. Skipper Kohli has now introduced spin as Ravindra Jadeja comes to bowl now.





13:54 hrs IST Shami takes a nasty blow Finch hit a fierce straight drive and the ball hit Shami in the shin. Kohli took hold of the ball and had a shy at the striker’s end but Finch had made his ground as the ball whizzed past the stumps. Shami is now down on the ground in pain as the Indian players converge to him. The Indian pacer is back on his feet and everything seems fine.





13:47 hrs IST Second boundary for Khawaja Bumrah bowls a bit short and Khawaja gets into position early and hits the ball towards square leg. Both Finch and Khawaja have hit couple of boundaries now and the visitors are building a good partnership at the top.





13:42 hrs IST India waste their review After being hit for couple of boundaries, Bumrah managed to hit the ball into the back pad of Finch but the umpire said not out. India opted to use the DRS but replays showed that the ball was going way over the stumps. The hosts have wasted their only review in the innings.





13:37 hrs IST Four and four Jasprit Bumrah is off to a bad start as he is hit for couple of boundaries by Aaron Finch. The first one was a classy shot through the covers but the second was hit in the air and the ball just went past the point fielder. Three boundaries already in the Indian innings.





13:33 hrs IST Australia are away in first over Shami bowlers a straight delivery to Khawaja and the southpaw flicked the ball for a boundary. Australia score six runs from the first over and are off to a good start in the match. Jasprit Bumrah will now bowl the second over for the hosts.





13:28 hrs IST Match about to begin The players are making their way out in the middle and Mohammed Shami has the new ball in his hand. Aaron Finch takes the strike for Australia while Usman Khawaja is at the non-striker’s end.





13:22 hrs IST Hosts chasing no.1 ranking If India win this blockbuster clash in Ranchi, they will take an unassailable lead in the series. Also, Virat Kohli and Co will jump to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. While as for the Aussies, they need a win to stay alive in the series.





13:16 hrs IST Stat attack 2/3: 2 out of 3 previous completed ODIs at this venue have been won by the team chasing. 7/8: Australia have won the toss in 7 of the last 8 ODIs between these two sides. 9/11: India have won 9 of the last 11 ODIs between these two sides. 8/9: India have won 8 of the last 9 ODIs between the two sides in India. 249: The average first innings score at this venue in ODIs.





13:11 hrs IST Playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa





13:06 hrs IST Toss update India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first in Ranchi. Kohli also reveals during the toss that they are fielding the same playing XI as the last ODI. For Australia, Jhye Richardson comes in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has gone home for the birth of his child.





13:01 hrs IST Special gesture from Team India The Indian players will be wearing special cap to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces. Dhoni — who holds the position of honorary Lieutenant in the Indian Army — has handed the camouflage caps to the players. #TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



12:55 hrs IST Dhoni looks to better record at home Home favourite MS Dhoni will look to improve his numbers at this venue. The right-hander aggregates just 30 runs in three innings across formats while he averages 21 in ODIs with a poor strike rate of 48.83. However, these are the stats before the time Dhoni hit a purple patch in the 50-over format. In the current calendar year, Dhoni’s batting average exceeds 100 and he is only behind South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis and Windies hard-hitter Chris Gayle in this particular list. Read the full story here





12:45 hrs IST Kohli on the cusp of another milestone If Kohli scores 27 runs in Ranchi, he will become the 12th cricketer ever to score 4000 runs as captain in ODIs. Also, he will become only the 4th Indian captain ever to reach this landmark after Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) & Sourav Ganguly (5104). Click here tor read the full story





12:35 hrs IST India’s predicted XI Twin changes are expected in India’s playing XI in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to replace Mohammed Shami as selectors had rested him for the first T20 ODIs but he is now back for the final three matches. KL Rahul might get a chance to play in place of Shikhar Dhawan. Click here to read our predicted XI





12:25 hrs IST MS Dhoni’s last match in Ranchi? There has been a sense of déjà vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series. It reminded many of Tendulkar’s penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match. Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.



