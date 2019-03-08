India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly in elite list

Virat Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career as the Indian cricket team captain reached 4000 runs as skipper during the third ODI encounter against Australia in Ranchi on Friday.

Kohli became the 12th ODI skipper to reach this landmark and also the fourth India skipper after MS Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) & Sourav Ganguly (5104) to score 4000 runs as captain in this format.

Kohli slammed his 40th ODI century in the second game of the five-match series in Nagpur and thanks to this century, the Indian cricket team skipper came the second cricketer ever to score 40 centuries in this format of the game along with Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Kohli looked completely in control against the Australia bowlers and in the process, was able to score his 18th century in ODIs as skipper. Currently, he is only second to former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (22).

Earlier, Usman Khawaja smashed his maiden one-day international century to guide Australia to 313-5 in the third match against India on Friday.

The tourists rode on a 193-run opening stand between Khawaja, who hit 104, and skipper Aaron Finch, who made 93, to put up a challenging total after being put into bat first in Ranchi.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets.

