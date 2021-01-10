IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Tim Paine fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
cricket

India vs Australia: Tim Paine fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Australian captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine (R) reacts as India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits the ball during play on day three of the Sydney Test(AP)

Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been found guilty of breaching the Level-1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for this offence.

According to a statement released by the International Cricket Council on Sunday, Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The release further stated that one demerit point has been added to Paine’s disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India’s first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire’s decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tim paine cheteshwar pujara india vs australia

Related Stories

cricket

Paine joins India huddle, Langer calls him class act after racism mars 3rd Test

PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:39 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.