India vs Australia: Tim Paine sledges, R Ashwin responds in style - WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin once again became the star of the show for India when he stitched a fighting 62*-run stand against an injured Hanuma Vihari on Day 5 of the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground to push the contest to a draw. Ashwin came to bat when both the set batsmen Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed and Vihari was suffering from a hamstring strain.

Ashwin tackled the barrage of short balls he received from Australia pacers beautifully in the final session, and eventually went on to register an unbeaten 39. But as he frustrated Australia bowlers, he also left Australia captain Tim Paine irritated behind the stumps.

Paine was seen indulging in banter with Ashwin as he told the off-spinner that he cannot wait to see him in the Brisbane Test. "Can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash," Paine said during Nathan Lyon's over.

Ashwin was quick to respond and he said: "I can't wait to get you to India, it'll be your last series."

Paine continued to chat one after Ashwin's brilliant reply but Ashwin was able to breathe through the sledging and bat on.

At the end of the play, Paine came to Ashwin to shake hands and it seemed all was good between the two players.

With the series levelled at 1-1, India and Australia will play the fourth and final Test in Brisbane starting from January 15th.