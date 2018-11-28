India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and company not favourites in Test series - Adam Gilchrist issues warning

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist does not believe that Virat Kohli and team are favourites in the upcoming series against Australia.

Gilchrist cites history behind his prediction and believes that even great Indian teams’ of the past have struggled in Australian conditions owing to the tough conditions.

“I don’t think I can say that India will start as favourites because history will tell you that it (Australia) is a very tough place,” Gilchrist was as quoted by Cricketnext.

“Some great Indian teams, some great teams from England have come here and they have had limited success,” he added.

The legendary stumper said that Australia would want to put behind the summer and look to start afresh and dominate the Indians. Also, he believed India would want to create a legacy by putting the new-look Australian side under pressure.

“I think Virat is a captain and a character that will want to do that. I think he is an inspired young leader who likes to keep the team motivated and he does that by scoring heavily. He will try to forget the past, and they have new and young players who don’t have the scars of the previous tour and they also have a very good pace attack. It has to be one of the best India have ever had,” he said.

Speaking about the England series, Gilchrist said that India had their chances and that the Indian bowling attack is a good one which can put the Australian batting order under pressure.

“This Indian team have been progressing nicely under the leadership of Virat Kohli. It’s a very well-balanced Indian team. This series will be exciting because no one is sure how exactly it’s going to go,” Gilchrist assessed.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:02 IST