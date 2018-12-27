 India vs Australia: Virat Kohli breaks Rahul Dravid’s long-standing record at MCG
With the help of his latest half-century, Virat Kohli surpassed Ravid Dravid to become highest-scoring Indian Test batsman on overseas soil in a calendar year.

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after reaching 50 runs on day two of the third test match between Australia and India at the MCG.(REUTERS)

India skipper Virat Kohli had added a new feather into his already illustrious cap as he went past former captain Rahul Dravid’s long-standing record during his innings of 82 in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

With the help of his latest half-century, Kohli surpassed Dravid to become highest-scoring Indian Test batsman on overseas soil in a calendar year. Earlier, Dravid held the record for scoring 1137 runs in overseas Tests in 2002. Kohli now has 1138 runs to his name.

1138: Virat Kohli (2018)

1137: Rahul Dravid (2002)

1065: Mohinder Amarnath (1983)

Kohli missed out on a ton on the second day of the Test after he was dismissed for 82 by Mitchell Starc. Kohli tried to hit a short delivery over the third man fielder’s head for a six but was caught out in the deep by Aaron Finch.

This was only the third time that Kohli was dismissed by Starc in a Test match and all three instances have been in different series. The India skipper has now been dismissed caught out for the fifth time in a row and all have been in the ongoing series.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s innings of 82 helped him become the captain with the third-highest score at the historic MCG.

