India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Melbourne: Kohli, Pujara start positively; India ticking along

Live updates: India are ahead after their top order dug in and kept the Australian bowlers at bay on an attritional first day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli all chipped in and day 2 should be the day when India should look to pull ahead. The Australian bowlers were disciplined and couple of quick strikes early on day 2 should bring them back in the contest. (Full scorecard)

5:28 hrs IST Starc looks frustrated Australia have not managed to get the early breakthrough and this is showing. Mitchell Starc is looking rather frustrated. India ticking along nicely at the moment





5:17 hrs IST Stat Attack- Century stand between Pujara and Kohli · 7th century stand in Tests between Kohli and Pujara. · 1st century partnership for 3rd wicket by India after 10 innings. · 2nd century stand for 3rd wicket in away Tests by India in 2018. o The last time India’s 3rd wicket had 2 or more century stands in away Tests in a year was in 2015 (3). · 3rd century stand for 3rd wicket against Australia in 2018 — the most against any team in this year. · 1st century partnership for India in this series.





5:10 hrs IST Stat Attack - Kohli’s 20th Test 50 · 20th fifty for Kohli in Tests · His 4th 50 against the Australians in Tests, Only the 3rd in Australia · His 5th 50 of this year in Tests · His 1st fifty of this series (he has 1 century) · He now has scored three 50+ scores in 3 consecutive innings at the MCG. (50* in 2018, 169 & 54 in 2014)





5:06 hrs IST 50 for Kohli Full ball angled in, Kohli clips it away through mid-wicket and takes 3 runs to score yet another Test 50. Good way to get things rolling on a new day





5:00 hrs IST Cummins to get things going Pat Cummins, who was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1, will start proceedings. The sun is beating down in all its glory. Pujara takes strike and lets the ball go





4:57 hrs IST Pitch report ‘The pitch has dried out a lot, it has got harder and there are some footmarks developing. It is still an easy pitch to bat on, a big first innings score by India will put pressure on the hosts,’ reckons Allan Border





4:31 hrs IST Australia need to strike early Australia need early wickets this morning. Their WinViz has sunk to 11%, and another solid session from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara could see the visitors take a decisive lead in this match. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 26, 2018





4:11 hrs IST Pujara eyes Dravid’s record The half-century was Pujara’s 19th in Test cricket as a number 3 batsman and that puts him on the second spot behind his predecessor Rahul Dravid in the list of most half-centuries scored by an India number 3. By the end of day’s play Pujara had blunted 200 deliveries from the 534 that the Aussies had bowled, which is nearly 40 percent of the total deliveries faced by the Indian batsmen. While doing so, Pujara brought up his 21st half-century in Test cricket and 8th against the Aussies.





4:01 hrs IST Kohli was dropped Kohli was dropped on 47 by Australian skipper Tim Paine during Mitchell Starc’s brilliant over towards the end of the day’s play. “... the best over today was from Starc. Beating Kohli inside and outside, that new ball hopefully can come out and do that tomorrow again. It was disappointing to leave that chance but it happens,” Head said on Wednesday.





3:54 hrs IST Day when Mitchell Marsh was booed The MCG crowd started booing Marsh once his name was announced on the public address system when he came onto bowl in the third Test against India. Travis Head was“disappointed” at the booing of Mitchell Marsh in the ongoing third Test against India, triggered by the West Australian being preferred over local star Peter Handscomb.





3:46 hrs IST Day 1 belonged to Mayank Agarwal During the first innings show of brilliance, Mayank’s score of 76 is the highest by any Indian debutant in Australia. Also it is now the highest score by an Indian opener away from home. Mayank became the seventh Indian opener to score a 50 on debut. He also became the third opener this year to score a 50 on debut (Fakhar Zaman and Aaron Finch are the others). Interestingly, he is only the second Indian player after Dattu Phadkar to score a 50 on debut in Australia and only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to score a 50 on debut away from home.



