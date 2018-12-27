India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the verge of surpassing Graeme Smith’s record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli needs just 75 more runs to be the highest run-scorer in Test cricket away from home in one calendar year. The right-hand batsman will be aiming to overtake former South African skipper Graeme Smith who is sitting at top of the list with a total of 1212 Test runs away from home in one calendar year, sport24 reported.

With his 82-run knock in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against Australia on Day 2, the 30-year-old has accumulated a total of 1138 runs surpassing former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (1137) to be the top scorer for India in overseas Tests in any calendar year.

The second innings of India in the Melbourne Test might add another feather to the Indian skipper’s cap.

India posted a mammoth total of 443 runs against Australia before declaring their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test. In reply, Australian openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris remained unbeaten on the respective scores of five and three. Australia are trailing the first innings by 435 runs.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 21:04 IST