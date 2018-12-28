India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s priceless reaction to Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics at the MCG

Jasprit Bumrah was at his fiery best and played a pivotal role in India taking a 346-run lead at stumps on day three of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Bumrah scalped a stunning six-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts for just 151 in the first innings. As the Indian team was walking off the field after dismissing the last Australian batsman, skipper Virat Kohli had a priceless reaction for his star pacer’s heroics at the iconic MCG.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image of social media and their post read: “When the Captain doffs his Hat for you, you know you’ve done alright #TeamIndia #AUSvIND”.

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, shakes hands with Jasprit Bumrah after he got 6 wickets during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne. (AP)

Bumrah’s career-best figures of 6/33 in 15.5 overs also made him the first bowler from the subcontinent to take a five-for or more in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

Moreover, Bumrah returned second-best figures for an Indian bowler in Australia after Kapil Dev’s 8-106 at Adelaide in 1985. But he surpassed B Chandresekhar’s twin hauls of 6-52 in each innings at this ground in 1977.

Bumrah (44) also surpassed Dileep Doshi (40) to take the top spot in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in debut calendar year. Venkatest Prasad (37) and Nanrendra Hirwani (36) fall further below in the list because of Bumrah’s heroics.

