India vs Australia: Tim Paine uses Dhoni reference to sledge Rishabh Pant, asks if he could babysit

Australian captain Tim Paine has been making the headlines of late with his unusual sledging skills and the wicket-keeper was at it again on the third day of the Melbourne Test against India. Paine, who first saw his team concede a huge lead to India and was then witnessing a comeback courtesy a fiery spell of bowling by Pat Cummins, targetted Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

Pant came into bat with India five wickets down and Paine thought it was a good chance to get under the skin of the youngster, who is known for his aggressive batting style. Paine used the reference of MS Dhoni to get a crack at Pant.

“Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend your Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment”

Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids.”

All this while the Australian player’s body has raised objections about the use of stump microphones. The discomfort is quite understandable as Paine and even Pant himself have been chatting away to glory behind the stumps throughout the series.

India took control of the match on Day 3 after Jasprit Bumrah picked up 6 wickets to help the tourists bowl Australia out for 151 in the first innings. India had a huge lead under the belt and most people expected Virat Kohli to enforce the follow on as there is rain forecast for the remaining two days.

But the Indian captain had other ideas as he decided to bat again and the decision backfired. Pat Cummins removed Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) to shatter India’s hopes of quick runs.

The visitors still lead Australia by 346 runs with 5 wickets in hand and the with the MCG wicket deteriorating with each passing over, India might already have done enough to win the match, weather permitting.

