India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Australia with 6 wickets, scripts new record

After India declared their innings on 443, they needed quick wickets on day 3 to take control of the match. The bowlers, who have been outstanding all year, did not disappoint as they made most of an uneven surface with some relentless bowling and discipline.

Ishant Sharma got things rolling with the first wicket of Aaron Finch and Ravindra Jadeja kept plugging away at the other end. However, the day belonged to Jasprit Bumrah, who was fast, nasty and accurate as he sliced through the Australian batting order and ended up with a 6-wicket haul.

With this effort, the fast bowler became the first Asian bowler to take a five-for in each South Africa, England and Australia in a same calendar year in Tests. Australia were knocked over for 151 and conceded a lead of 292 runs.

Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on as India looked to have a quick dash on a surface which is showing signs of deterioration and will be quite notorious to bat on in the fourth innings.

Bumrah also surpassed Dileep Doshi to take the top spot in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in debut calendar year.

41: Jasprit Bumrah (2018) *

40: Dileep Doshi (1979)

37: Venkatest Prasad (1996)

36 Nanrendra Hirwani (1988)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:33 IST